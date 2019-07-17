Héctor Neris suspended three games for throwing at David Freese

Phillies closer Héctor Neris has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended three games by Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball at Dodgers infielder David Freese in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game at Citizens Bank Park. Both Neris and manager Gabe Kapler were ejected by home plate umpire Chris Conroy.

Neris took over in the ninth inning with the Phillies ahead 6-5, but he would serve up a go-ahead three-run home run to Matt Beaty. Freese was the very next batter. The pitch that hit him was the second pitch of the at-bat. The first pitch was just outside of the strike zone, low and inside.

The Phillies went on to win in walk-off fashion, 9-8, staving off another humiliating loss after dropping Monday’s contest 16-2.

Neris is appealing his suspension, per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. Neris is allowed to continue playing until that matter is resolved. If and when he does serve his suspension, there’s no obvious ninth inning candidate as the bullpen has been depleted by injuries and has not performed well. Lefties José Álvarez and Adam Morgan, and right-hander J.D. Hammer seem the most likely to handle save chances while Neris is out.

