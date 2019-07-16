Zack Wheeler’s shoulder has no structural damage

Yesterday the Mets placed Zack Wheeler on the 10-day injured list due to fatigue in his right shoulder. Today we learn that, while that is less than ideal, it could’ve been way worse: Tim Healey of Newsday is hearing that there is no structural damage in Wheeler’s shoulder.

Wheeler, 29, has a 4.69 ERA with 130 strikeouts and 34 walks across 119 innings of work this season. While the Mets season is in the toilet, they no doubt aim to try to deal the soon-to-be free agent before the July 31 trade deadline. With the IL stint, the soonest Wheeler can return is July 23, which would give only one or two starts before then, but it’s better than nothing. If there is any delay in his coming back the Mets will likely see him walk with nothing to show for it at all.

Follow @craigcalcaterra