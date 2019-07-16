Getty Images

Zack Wheeler’s shoulder has no structural damage

By Craig CalcaterraJul 16, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
Yesterday the Mets placed Zack Wheeler on the 10-day injured list due to fatigue in his right shoulder. Today we learn that, while that is less than ideal, it could’ve been way worse: Tim Healey of Newsday is hearing that there is no structural damage in Wheeler’s shoulder.

Wheeler, 29, has a 4.69 ERA with 130 strikeouts and 34 walks across 119 innings of work this season. While the Mets season is in the toilet, they no doubt aim to try to deal the soon-to-be free agent before the July 31 trade deadline. With the IL stint, the soonest Wheeler can return is July 23, which would give only one or two starts before then, but it’s better than nothing. If there is any delay in his coming back the Mets will likely see him walk with nothing to show for it at all.

Braves place Max Fried on the injured list with a blister

By Craig CalcaterraJul 16, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
The Braves have placed starter Max Friend on the 10-day injured list with an index finger blister.

Fried was sharp last night, tossing five shutout innings, but he developed a blister and was lifted before it got too bad. It obviously got bad enough, though, to where the Braves want to keep him out for a couple of starts to make sure it heals fully. Especially given that he’s experienced blisters in the past.

Fried, 25, has been solid for the Braves this year, posting a 4.08 ERA in 19 starts and two appearances out of the pen. In his place the Braves have called up Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett