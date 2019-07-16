Video: Starling Marte refuses to take first base after being hit by pitch

Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was hit on the hand by a Jack Flaherty pitch in the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Cardinals. Rather than take first base, Marte — who came to the plate with a runner on first base — insisted to home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman that the ball hit the knob of the bat, not his hand. Marte was allowed to continue his at-bat, though manager Clint Hurdle came out to discuss the ruling with Dreckman. Marte eventually grounded into a fielder’s choice. He then got caught attempting to steal second base and the Pirates scored zero runs in the inning.
According to Baseball Prospectus, a team that has runners on first and second with no outs is expected to score 1.55 runs. Having a runner on first base with one out yields 0.56 expected runs. Marte essentially cost his team a run by rejecting first base. Oops.
With third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. having graduated from prospect lists, shortstop Bo Bichette is the Blue Jays’ new No. 1 prospect. It seems to be only a matter of time until Bichette comes up to the big leagues to join Guerrero.
Some are wondering why Bichette isn’t already up in the majors, including Bichette himself. Per Sportsnet’s David Singh, Bichette said, “Yeah. I’ve done everything they asked me to do. I’ve performed, I’ve put up numbers. I’ve gotten better offensively, defensively, baserunning, as an athlete, as a teammate.” He added, “Everything they’ve asked me to do, I’ve done for the past three years. So, if I’m not ready in their mind, there’s something new that they need to tell me I need to get better at.”
Bichette, 21, has hit .301/.361/.486 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 192 plate appearances with Triple-A Buffalo this season. MLB Pipeline rates him No. 8 among all prospects in baseball right now.
Currently, Freddy Galvis holds the starting shortstop job. The veteran has a .765 OPS with 15 home runs and 46 RBI in 367 PA on the year. While Galvis is a solid shortstop, the Jays will likely buy him out for $1 million rather than pick up his 2020 club option for $5.5 million. Bichette is the clear future at the position, and the Jays have long since dropped out of contention, entering Tuesday’s action with a 35-60 record.