Video: Starling Marte refuses to take first base after being hit by pitch

With third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. having graduated from prospect lists, shortstop Bo Bichette is the Blue Jays’ new No. 1 prospect. It seems to be only a matter of time until Bichette comes up to the big leagues to join Guerrero.

Some are wondering why Bichette isn’t already up in the majors, including Bichette himself. Per Sportsnet’s David Singh, Bichette said, “Yeah. I’ve done everything they asked me to do. I’ve performed, I’ve put up numbers. I’ve gotten better offensively, defensively, baserunning, as an athlete, as a teammate.” He added, “Everything they’ve asked me to do, I’ve done for the past three years. So, if I’m not ready in their mind, there’s something new that they need to tell me I need to get better at.”

Bichette, 21, has hit .301/.361/.486 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 192 plate appearances with Triple-A Buffalo this season. MLB Pipeline rates him No. 8 among all prospects in baseball right now.

Currently, Freddy Galvis holds the starting shortstop job. The veteran has a .765 OPS with 15 home runs and 46 RBI in 367 PA on the year. While Galvis is a solid shortstop, the Jays will likely buy him out for $1 million rather than pick up his 2020 club option for $5.5 million. Bichette is the clear future at the position, and the Jays have long since dropped out of contention, entering Tuesday’s action with a 35-60 record.

Follow @Baer_Bill