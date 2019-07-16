Rick Yeatts/Getty Images

Rangers activate Hunter Pence from IL

By Bill BaerJul 16, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
The Rangers announced on Tuesday that outfielder Hunter Pence has been activated from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Willie Calhoun has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Other roster moves included placing pitcher Jesse Biddle on the 10-day IL due to left shoulder fatigue and recalling pitcher Taylor Guerrieri from Nashville.

Pence, 36, had been out since mid-June due to a strained right groin. The 2019 AL All-Star resumes batting .294/.353/.608 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 215 plate appearances.

Calhoun, 24, battled a quad injury himself earlier this year. Since returning from the IL, he posted a .675 OPS with three homers in 20 games. He’ll continue to serve as outfield depth as needed through the end of the season.

Kauffman Stadium to extend protective netting after fan was injured

By Bill BaerJul 16, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
The Royals have announced that protective netting will be extended at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City’s Fox4 reports. A young girl was struck by a line drive foul ball in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game between the Royals and Tigers.

A Royals spokesman said it is still not clear if the Royals will have the netting extended before the end of the season. The spokesman also said the club had been planning to extend the netting even before the child was struck on Monday.

Six other teams have already announced plans to extend netting at their ballparks: the Dodgers, Pirates, Orioles, Nationals, White Sox, and Rangers.