Rangers activate Hunter Pence from IL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rangers announced on Tuesday that outfielder Hunter Pence has been activated from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Willie Calhoun has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Other roster moves included placing pitcher Jesse Biddle on the 10-day IL due to left shoulder fatigue and recalling pitcher Taylor Guerrieri from Nashville.

Pence, 36, had been out since mid-June due to a strained right groin. The 2019 AL All-Star resumes batting .294/.353/.608 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 215 plate appearances.

Calhoun, 24, battled a quad injury himself earlier this year. Since returning from the IL, he posted a .675 OPS with three homers in 20 games. He’ll continue to serve as outfield depth as needed through the end of the season.

Follow @Baer_Bill