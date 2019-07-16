MLB Players Alumni Association announces 2019 Heart and Hustle Award nominees

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced the nominees from each team for the 2019 Heart and Hustle Award. The award “honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit, and traditions of the game.” Voting was conducted prior to the All-Star break.
American League
- Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini
- Boston Red Sox: Rafael Devers
- Chicago White Sox: James McCann
- Cleveland Indians: Francisco Lindor
- Detroit Tigers: Niko Goodrum
- Houston Astros: Jake Marisnick
- Kansas City Royals: Whit Merrifield
- Los Angeles Angels: David Fletcher
- Minnesota Twins: Byron Buxton
- New York Yankees: DJ LeMahieu
- Oakland Athletics: Marcus Semien
- Seattle Mariners: Mitch Haniger
- Tampa Bay Rays: Avisaíl García
- Texas Rangers: Hunter Pence
- Toronto Blue Jays: Freddy Galvis
National League
- Arizona Diamondbacks: Eduardo Escobar
- Atlanta Braves: Nick Markakis
- Chicago Cubs: Javier Báez
- Cincinnati Reds: José Iglesias
- Colorado Rockies: Tony Wolters
- Los Angeles Dodgers: Max Muncy
- Miami Marlins: Miguel Rojas
- Milwaukee Brewers: Lorenzo Cain
- New York Mets: Jeff McNeil
- Philadelphia Phillies: J.T. Realmuto
- Pittsburgh Pirates: Josh Bell
- San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatís, Jr.
- San Francisco Giants: Pablo Sandoval
- St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong
- Washington Nationals: Howie Kendrick
The winner will be announced on November 7 in New York at the 20th annual Legends for Youth Dinner. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts won the award last year.