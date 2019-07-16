MLB Players Alumni Association announces 2019 Heart and Hustle Award nominees

The Royals have announced that protective netting will be extended at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City’s Fox4 reports. A young girl was struck by a line drive foul ball in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game between the Royals and Tigers.

A Royals spokesman said it is still not clear if the Royals will have the netting extended before the end of the season. The spokesman also said the club had been planning to extend the netting even before the child was struck on Monday.

Six other teams have already announced plans to extend netting at their ballparks: the Dodgers, Pirates, Orioles, Nationals, White Sox, and Rangers.

