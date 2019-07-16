Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MLB Players Alumni Association announces 2019 Heart and Hustle Award nominees

By Bill BaerJul 16, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced the nominees from each team for the 2019 Heart and Hustle Award. The award “honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit, and traditions of the game.” Voting was conducted prior to the All-Star break.

American League

National League

The winner will be announced on November 7 in New York at the 20th annual Legends for Youth Dinner. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts won the award last year.

Kauffman Stadium to extend protective netting after fan was injured

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 16, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Royals have announced that protective netting will be extended at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City’s Fox4 reports. A young girl was struck by a line drive foul ball in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game between the Royals and Tigers.

A Royals spokesman said it is still not clear if the Royals will have the netting extended before the end of the season. The spokesman also said the club had been planning to extend the netting even before the child was struck on Monday.

Six other teams have already announced plans to extend netting at their ballparks: the Dodgers, Pirates, Orioles, Nationals, White Sox, and Rangers.