Kauffman Stadium to extend protective netting after fan was struck by foul ball

The Royals have announced that protective netting will be extended at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City’s Fox4 reports. A young girl was struck by a line drive foul ball in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game between the Royals and Tigers.
A Royals spokesman said it is still not clear if the Royals will have the netting extended before the end of the season. The spokesman also said the club had been planning to extend the netting even before the child was struck on Monday.
Six other teams have already announced plans to extend netting at their ballparks: the Dodgers, Pirates, Orioles, Nationals, White Sox, and Rangers.
Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was hit on the hand by a Jack Flaherty pitch in the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Cardinals. Rather than take first base, Marte — who came to the plate with a runner on first base — insisted to home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman that the ball hit the knob of the bat, not his hand. Marte was allowed to continue his at-bat, though manager Clint Hurdle came out to discuss the ruling with Dreckman. Marte eventually grounded into a fielder’s choice. He then got caught attempting to steal second base and the Pirates scored zero runs in the inning.
According to Baseball Prospectus, a team that has runners on first and second with no outs is expected to score 1.55 runs. Having a runner on first base with one out yields 0.56 expected runs. Marte essentially cost his team a run by rejecting first base. Oops.