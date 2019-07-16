Braves place Max Fried on the injured list with a blister

The Braves have placed starter Max Friend on the 10-day injured list with an index finger blister.

Fried was sharp last night, tossing five shutout innings, but he developed a blister and was lifted before it got too bad. It obviously got bad enough, though, to where the Braves want to keep him out for a couple of starts to make sure it heals fully. Especially given that he’s experienced blisters in the past.

Fried, 25, has been solid for the Braves this year, posting a 4.08 ERA in 19 starts and two appearances out of the pen. In his place the Braves have called up Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett

Follow @craigcalcaterra