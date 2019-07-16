David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bo Bichette believes he’s ready for majors

With third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. having graduated from prospect lists, shortstop Bo Bichette is the Blue Jays’ new No. 1 prospect. It seems to be only a matter of time until Bichette comes up to the big leagues to join Guerrero.

Some are wondering why Bichette isn’t already up in the majors, including Bichette himself. Per Sportsnet’s David Singh, Bichette said, “Yeah. I’ve done everything they asked me to do. I’ve performed, I’ve put up numbers. I’ve gotten better offensively, defensively, baserunning, as an athlete, as a teammate.” He added, “Everything they’ve asked me to do, I’ve done for the past three years. So, if I’m not ready in their mind, there’s something new that they need to tell me I need to get better at.”

Bichette, 21, has hit .301/.361/.486 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 192 plate appearances with Triple-A Buffalo this season. MLB Pipeline rates him No. 8 among all prospects in baseball right now.

Currently, Freddy Galvis holds the starting shortstop job. The veteran has a .765 OPS with 15 home runs and 46 RBI in 367 PA on the year. While Galvis is a solid shortstop, the Jays will likely buy him out for $1 million rather than pick up his 2020 club option for $5.5 million. Bichette is the clear future at the position, and the Jays have long since dropped out of contention, entering Tuesday’s action with a 35-60 record.

Chris Paddack loses no-hit bid in eighth inning vs. Marlins

Update (9:16 PM ET): Aaaaaand it’s over. Just like that. Starlin Castro led off the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field. That ends the shutout bid as well, obviously.

*

Padres starter Chris Paddack has kept the Marlins hitless through seven innings on Wednesday evening in Miami. The right-hander has allowed two base runners on a throwing error and a walk while striking out seven on 82 pitches.

The Padres’ offense provided Paddack with three runs of support, all coming in the fourth on Greg Garcia‘s RBI single and a two-run home run by Austin Hedges.

Paddack, 23, entered Wednesday’s start carrying a 2.84 ERA with an 87/18 K/BB ratio across 82 1/3 innings in his rookie campaign.

Among all 30 teams, the Padres are the only one without a no-hitter. They came into the league in 1969. The Marlins were last victims of a no-hitter on September 28, 2014 when Jordan Zimmermann — then with the Nationals — accomplished the feat.