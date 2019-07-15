Brad Peacock suffers setback

Astros starter Brad Peacock suffered a setback after throwing a bullpen on Saturday, The Athletic’s Jake Kaplan reports. Peacock was expected to come off of the injured list to start against the Angels, but that has been pushed back. Peacock instead traveled back to Houston to see team doctors.

Peacock, 31, has been out since late June due to discomfort in his right shoulder. He is currently carrying a 4.13 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 25 walks across 85 innings of work this season.

Josh James will open Monday night’s game against the Angels and Framber Valdéz will follow. As Kaplan notes, the Astros haven’t decided yet what to do for Tuesday’s game as their options are limited.

Follow @Baer_Bill