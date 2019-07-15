Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brad Peacock suffers setback

By Bill BaerJul 15, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Astros starter Brad Peacock suffered a setback after throwing a bullpen on Saturday, The Athletic’s Jake Kaplan reports. Peacock was expected to come off of the injured list to start against the Angels, but that has been pushed back. Peacock instead traveled back to Houston to see team doctors.

Peacock, 31, has been out since late June due to discomfort in his right shoulder. He is currently carrying a 4.13 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 25 walks across 85 innings of work this season.

Josh James will open Monday night’s game against the Angels and Framber Valdéz will follow. As Kaplan notes, the Astros haven’t decided yet what to do for Tuesday’s game as their options are limited.

Braves place Max Fried on the injured list with a blister

By Craig CalcaterraJul 16, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
The Braves have placed starter Max Friend on the 10-day injured list with an index finger blister.

Fried was sharp last night, tossing five shutout innings, but he developed a blister and was lifted before it got too bad. It obviously got bad enough, though, to where the Braves want to keep him out for a couple of starts to make sure it heals fully. Especially given that he’s experienced blisters in the past.

Fried, 25, has been solid for the Braves this year, posting a 4.08 ERA in 19 starts and two appearances out of the pen. In his place the Braves have called up Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett