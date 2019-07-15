Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brad Peacock suffered a setback

By Bill BaerJul 15, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Astros starter Brad Peacock suffered a setback after throwing a bullpen on Saturday, The Athletic’s Jake Kaplan reports. Peacock was expected to come off of the injured list to start against the Angels, but that has been pushed back. Peacock instead traveled back to Houston to see team doctors.

Peacock, 31, has been out since late June due to discomfort in his right shoulder. He is currently carrying a 4.13 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 25 walks across 85 innings of work this season.

Josh James will open Monday night’s game against the Angels and Framber Valdéz will follow. As Kaplan notes, the Astros haven’t decided yet what to do for Tuesday’s game as their options are limited.

Cardinals moving Michael Wacha back to bullpen

By Bill BaerJul 15, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
Michael Wacha is moving back to the Cardinals’ bullpen and Daniel Ponce de Leon is returning to the rotation, MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reports.

This is the second time Wacha, 28, has been moved to the bullpen this season, but things just haven’t been working consistently for him. He’s holding a 5.54 ERA with a 62/39 K/BB ratio in 76 1/3 innings. Wacha can become a free agent after the season.

Ponce de Leon, 27, has limited the opposition to seven runs on 15 hits and 11 walks with 38 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings this season split between four starts and three relief appearances.