Ryan Yarbrough
The Rays lost a combined perfecto in the ninth

By Ashley VarelaJul 14, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Just two days after the Angels pulled off an emotional combined no-hitter against the Mariners, the Rays started working on their own combined no-no. During Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, right-hander and ‘opener’ Ryne Stanek and lefty Ryan Yarbrough tossed eight perfect innings.

Stanek took the mound for the first two innings, issuing back-to-back strikeouts to Jonathan Villar and Anthony Santander to kick off the first. He induced three straight outs in the second before handing the ball off to Yarbrough in the third, who maintained the perfecto through the next six innings with five strikeouts and 76 pitches.

Behind Stanek and Yarbrough, the Rays’ offense mustered up four runs of support following Joey Wendle‘s sacrifice fly in the second, Austin Meadow’s solo shot in the third, and a two-run bomb from Michael Brosseau in the sixth.

In the ninth, just three outs away from making history, Yarbrough lost the perfecto—and the no-hitter. The first pitch he served up—an 85.4-m.p.h. cutter in the middle of the zone—was promptly delivered to right field by Hanser Alberto; then, to add insult to injury, Stevie Wilkerson laced his own first-pitch single off of Yarbrough in the next at-bat. Yarbrough followed up the back-to-back hits with a four-pitch strikeout to Chance Sisco, his sixth of the afternoon, but then made a hasty exit from the mound as Oliver Drake came in to pitch.

Had Stanek and Yarbrough completed the feat, they would have been the first pitchers to do so for the Rays since Matt Garza tossed a no-hitter against the Tigers in 2010. It would have also marked the first combined perfect game, both in franchise history and the history of Major League Baseball as well.

Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. gets picked off, avoids tag in incredible fashion

By Bill BaerJul 14, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. led off the bottom of the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Braves with an infield single off of Mike Soroka. Soroka then had Tatis dead to rights on a pickoff attempt at first base. Freeman ran Tatis towards second, then threw to shortstop Dansby Swanson covering the base. Swanson ran Tatis back to first, then flipped the ball to Soroka covering the base, but Tatis contorted his body somehow to completely avoid the tag.

Unfortunately, the Padres couldn’t capitalize as they stranded Tatis.

Tatis, 20, entered the day batting an incredible .329/.398/.611 with 14 home runs, 33 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 244 plate appearances on the season.