Mike Trout exits game with calf tightness

Angels outfielder Mike Trout was pulled from Sunday afternoon’s game against the Mariners after two innings due to right calf tightness, the team announced. Trout is considered day-to-day.

Trout lined out in his first-inning at-bat against Yusei Kikuchi. He gave chance to an Austin Nola homer in the top of the second, but other than that, there were no plays in which he was involved so it’s not clear yet exactly how Trout suffered his injury.

Trout, 27, entered Sunday’s action the prohibitive favorite for the AL MVP Award, batting .306/.456/.668 with 30 home runs, 75 RBI, and 74 runs scored in 401 plate appearances. He leads the majors in on-base percentage, adjusted OPS (196), and walks (77) while leading the AL in homers, RBI, slugging percentage, and OPS.

