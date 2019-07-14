Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Mike Trout exits game with calf tightness

By Bill BaerJul 14, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT
Angels outfielder Mike Trout was pulled from Sunday afternoon’s game against the Mariners after two innings due to right calf tightness, the team announced. Trout is considered day-to-day.

Trout lined out in his first-inning at-bat against Yusei Kikuchi. He gave chance to an Austin Nola homer in the top of the second, but other than that, there were no plays in which he was involved so it’s not clear yet exactly how Trout suffered his injury.

Trout, 27, entered Sunday’s action the prohibitive favorite for the AL MVP Award, batting .306/.456/.668 with 30 home runs, 75 RBI, and 74 runs scored in 401 plate appearances. He leads the majors in on-base percentage, adjusted OPS (196), and walks (77) while leading the AL in homers, RBI, slugging percentage, and OPS.

Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. gets picked off, avoids tag in incredible fashion

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 14, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. led off the bottom of the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Braves with an infield single off of Mike Soroka. Soroka then had Tatis dead to rights on a pickoff attempt at first base. Freeman ran Tatis towards second, then threw to shortstop Dansby Swanson covering the base. Swanson ran Tatis back to first, then flipped the ball to Soroka covering the base, but Tatis contorted his body somehow to completely avoid the tag.

Unfortunately, the Padres couldn’t capitalize as they stranded Tatis.

Tatis, 20, entered the day batting an incredible .329/.398/.611 with 14 home runs, 33 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 244 plate appearances on the season.