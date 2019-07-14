Ken Giles is dealing with nerve inflammation after a bad massage

Blue Jays closer Ken Giles is day-to-day after developing some nerve inflammation in his right arm, club manager Charlie Montoyo revealed Saturday.

“During the break, he felt great and then he went [and] got a massage, and from that he got nerve inflammation and that’s why he didn’t pitch today,” Montoyo said in a quote captured by MLB.com’s Alexis Brudnicki. It’s not yet clear when Giles might return to the mound, as he was ruled out for Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees.

Giles, 28, has been spectacular when healthy. Prior to his recent setback, he racked up 13 saves with a 1.45 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, 15.4 SO/9, and 1.4 fWAR through 31 innings in 2019. While it seems unlikely that he’ll be sidelined for long, there’s increasing pressure to make a quick recovery as the Blue Jays have been fielding recent trade offers from the Yankees and Twins.

For now, however, the team may turn to rookie right-hander Justin Shafer in Giles’ place. Shafer, now in his second season with the club, has pitched just 10 1/3 innings in the majors this season. Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi notes that while they could also utilize Daniel Hudson in the closer role, they’d rather give him a break after he tossed 35 pitches in Saturday’s 2-1 win.