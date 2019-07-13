Peter Fairbanks
Rays acquire Peter Fairbanks from Rangers

By Ashley VarelaJul 13, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT
The Rays executed a trade with the Rangers on Saturday, acquiring right-hander Peter Fairbanks in exchange for second baseman/outfielder Nick Solak. In subsequent moves, the Rays assigned Fairbanks to Triple-A Durham and shifted Christian Arroyo to the 60-day injured list, while the Rangers transferred Solak to Triple-A Nashville.

Fairbanks, 25, has gotten off to a rough start in his rookie season. He made just eight appearances for the Rangers, pitching to a 9.35 ERA after giving up 10 runs, seven walks, and four home runs, and striking out 15 of 41 batters across 8 2/3 innings. He’ll get a chance to turn things around with the Rays, who will presumably bring him up again when rosters expand in September. He’s proven significantly more reliable in the minors so far, delivering a collective 4.15 ERA, 2.1 BB/9, and 13.2 SO/9 over 26 frames at the High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A levels in 2019.

Solak, 24, ranked no. 12 among the Rays’ top prospects this year, per MLB Pipeline’s valuation. The infielder/outfielder received high praise for his high contact rate and “selectively aggressive approach” at the plate, but has yet to see results on a major-league level. At the time of the trade, he left Triple-A Durham batting a hearty .266/.353/.485 with 17 home runs and an .838 OPS through 349 plate appearances. He’ll serve as minor league infield/outfield depth for the time being.

Orioles place Dylan Bundy on 10-day injured list

By Ashley VarelaJul 13, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy is headed for the 10-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. Bundy has right knee tendinitis and may require several weeks to make a full recovery, though the Orioles have not specified an exact return date.

The 26-year-old righty took his worst loss of the season on Friday, expending 37 pitches in a disastrous eight-hit, seven-run first inning against the Rays. He made his exit at the top of the second inning, but the Orioles couldn’t quite make up the deficit and eventually took the 16-4 loss, their 63rd of the year.

Following the game, Bundy revealed that he had tried to pitch through an existing bout of knee pain. How far that will set him back has yet to be determined, but it’s bound to complicate a disappointing campaign, one in which the right-hander delivered a 4-11 record in 18 starts with a 5.28 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, 9.5 SO/9, and 0.8 fWAR through 92 innings.

In a corresponding move, the club recalled fellow right-hander Tayler Scott from Triple-A Norfolk. Scott, 27, pitched to mixed results after his MLB debut with the Mariners earlier this year, scattering 10 runs, six walks, and seven strikeouts across 7 2/3 innings in the majors. He has yet to make his big league debut for the Orioles.