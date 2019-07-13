Nationals place Max Scherzer on injured list with back strain

Nationals starter Max Scherzer is headed to the 10-day injured list, this time with a mid-back strain. Scherzer initially announced his intention to pitch through the pain when he started to feel symptoms several weeks ago, but even after receiving plenty of time off during the All-Star Break, it appears he hasn’t made a full recovery yet.
Prior to his injured list assignment, the seven-time All-Star closed out the first half of the season with a 9-5 record in 19 starts and a 2.30 ERA, 1.6 BB/9, NL-best 12.9 SO/9, and 5.5 fWAR through 129 1/3 innings. He elected to skip the All-Star Game due to his condition and told reporters he felt capable of handling his next scheduled start on Sunday versus the Phillies, though that’s clearly no longer the case.
Although an estimated return date has not been given, the move is retroactive to July 10 with a possible activation date of July 20. Scherzer received promising news after undergoing an MRI on Friday, the results of which came back negative for any serious injury. He threw the ball at 75 feet and is likely to continue working his way back to the mound over the next several weeks.
In a corresponding move, the club recalled catcher Spencer Kieboom from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer’s spot on the roster. Kieboom, 28, has not appeared in a major league game since 2018, and hasn’t particularly excelled in the minors this year, either: through Friday, he’s batting just .213/.257/.291 with eight extra bases, 11 RBI, and a .549 OPS across 136 plate appearances.
The Red Sox swung an interesting deal with the Orioles on Saturday, acquiring right-hander Andrew Cashner for outfield prospect Elio Prado and infield prospect Noelberth Romero. Per comments from Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, Cashner is expected to report to the Red Sox on Sunday and will make his debut with the team during their series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The impetus for the trade appears to be the Red Sox’ recent rotation woes, most recently in the form of Nathan Eovaldi‘s right elbow injury and apparent reassignment to the bullpen. Without a reliable fifth starter behind ace Chris Sale, David Price, Eduardo Rodríguez, and Rick Porcello, their rotation has maintained an eighth-best ranking in the majors with a collective 4.65 ERA and 8.3 fWAR in 2019. With Cashner’s help, they might not only improve that ranking, but remain competitive for a wild card berth down the stretch, too.
So far in 2019, the 32-year-old righty appears to be closing in on some career-high numbers. He’ll end his two-year run with the Orioles sporting a 9-3 record in 17 starts, with a 3.83 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, 6.2 SO/9, and 1.8 fWAR across 96 1/3 innings this season. It helps, too, that he’s been fairly healthy, only missing a few starts after developing a blister on his right middle finger last month.
The Orioles, meanwhile, will add the talents of Prado and Romero to their farm system. Both 17-year-old minor leaguers got their start in the Dominican Summer League in 2019: Prado slashed .303/.400/.418 with eight extra-base hits and 26 RBI in 147 plate appearances, while Romero contributed a .264/.336/.364 line with six extra bases and 13 RBI in 123 PA. According to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com, Prado will be assigned to the DSL Orioles 1 and Romero will be sent to the DSL Orioles 2.
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Orioles are also expected to shoulder half of the $3.36 million left on Cashner’s salary in 2019, as well as the cumulative $3 million he’s owed in signing bonuses for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.