Indians acquire Phil Maton from Padres

The Indians acquired right-handed reliever Phil Maton from the Padres, the teams revealed Friday. The Padres will receive international bonus pool allotments in the deal.
Maton, 26, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus shortly after the trade was finalized. He got off to a rough start in San Diego this season, and rounded off his three-year stint with an unsightly 7.77 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 7.4 SO/9 across 24 1/3 innings of relief in 2019. He’s expected to fill in as pitching depth in the Indians’ system for the time being, with the hope that he might eventually duplicate his Triple-A 2.89 ERA in the big leagues at some point.
The Padres, meanwhile, filled the vacant spot on their 40-man roster with no. 18 prospect Andres Muñoz, a hard-throwing righty whose heater can regularly touch triple digits. The club’s bullpen currently ranks 17th-best in the league with a collective 4.56 ERA and 6.6 fWAR this year; the Indians, on the other hand, sit fifth-best with a 3.95 ERA and 11.7 fWAR.
Angels infielder Zack Cozart will undergo surgery on his left shoulder next week, the club announced Friday. The procedure is described as an arthroscopic debridement, which will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Wednesday. As for a return date, general manager Billy Eppler revealed that Cozart will not return to game action before the end of the 2019 season.
Cozart, 33, was shifted from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL following news of the impending surgery. He initially sustained the shoulder injury—classified as a torn labrum, followed by a case of chronic shoulder inflammation—in 2018 and has already undergone one surgical procedure to date. He played just 38 games for the Angels in 2019 before his most recent setback, and batted a paltry .124/.178/.144 with two doubles and seven RBI over 107 plate appearances in that span.
It’s hard to believe the veteran shortstop/third baseman profiled as a .297-average, 5.0-fWAR player just two seasons ago, but his decline has been hastened, if not entirely due to a host of neck, forearm, calf, and shoulder issues since then. Whether or not he can deliver any kind of on-field value during his final contract year in 2020 remains to be seen.