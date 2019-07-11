Getty Images

Looking ahead to the second half

By Craig Calcaterra Jul 11, 2019


There’s only one game tonight — Houston vs. Texas — so it may not feel like the All-Star break is over until tomorrow, but officially speaking the second half of the 2019 baseball season begins today. Let’s take a look at where we stand as the regular season’s final two and a half months or so gets underway.

The Races

Do we even have races? Yes and no.

Five of the majors’ six divisions feature first place teams with five and a half games or more and the Dodgers lead the NL West by a whopping 13.5 games. The one division that is close — the NL Central — is close by virtue of its putatively top three teams more or less sucking eggs for the past month and a half or so, with Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Louis all failing to gain any traction while, luckily, not losing much ground. Only four and a half games separate the entire division, top to bottom.

Still, there is some reason to believe that things might get a bit more competitive down the stretch.

The Minnesota Twins spent most of the first half with a substantial lead over the disappointing — and favored — Cleveland Indians, but Cleveland has come on strong of late. The Indians hit the All-Star break with a six-game winning streak and are 22-9 since June 1. That, along with some recent scuffling by the Twins, has cut the Twins’ once seemingly insurmountable 11.5-game lead to a far more manageable five and a half. That could be cut down even more this weekend when Minnesota comes to Cleveland for a three-game series.

The Washington Nationals have similarly righted their once foundering ship, going 23-9 in June and July to move up from fourth place into second place in the NL East. They are still six behind the Braves, who have remained strong, but they have overtaken the Phillies who were favored by some to rule the NL East in 2019. They also play Atlanta 14 times in the second half including seven games in July. It could be moving time for the talented Nats.

Similarly, over in the American League West, the Oakland Athletics, once 12 games back of the Astros, are a more reasonable seven and a half. They travel to Houston a week from Monday and will look to make their move.

The Wild Card is, as usual, something of a mess. Less so in the American League where there are only five non-division leaders over .500 it’s not terribly difficult to separate them into camps of contenders (Tampa Bay, Boston, Cleveland, Oakland and perhaps Texas) and pretenders (everyone else). In the National League, however, there are nine teams either in Wild Card position or within four and a half games of being so. The situation will likely remain as clear as mud until at least September.

 

The Trade Deadline

At the outset, let us be reminded that the trade deadline is different this year than it has been in the past. It’s a hard deadline now, with trade waivers eliminated. As such, no players able to be traded after July 31. If a player is placed on outright waivers, clears them and signs with another team he can appear in the postseason if he’s on the new team’s roster by September 1, but there will no longer be Justin Verlander-style August trades of star players to contenders.

That means teams will be forced to make some earlier decisions. Which, given how many teams are at least within striking distance of a Wild Card slot, makes some of those decisions difficult ones. Generally speaking, though, I think the buyers and the sellers break down thusly:

  • Buyers: Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Twins, Astros, Athletics, Braves, Nationals, Phillies, Brewers, Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers;
  • Sellers: Blue Jays, Orioles, Royals, Tigers, Mariners, Marlins, Mets, Giants;
  • Unclear: Indians, White Sox, Angels, Rangers, Pirates, Reds, Diamondbacks, Padres, Rockies

The buyer/seller breakdown is pretty straightforward, with obvious contenders buying and teams going nowhere selling. That third group of teams is hard to figure.

The Indians, as noted above, are contending — they’re in playoff position right now, actually — but they are rumored to be open to trading Trevor Bauer. As we discussed the other day dealing him could be characterized as a white flag trade or it could be characterized as a bold move to rejigger the roster with more offense for the playoff push. Either way, they could simultaneously be unloading talent to contenders, making them a seller, and acquiring talent for the home stretch.

Most of the rest of those clubs are in a weird middle ground where, on the surface they are in contention, but did not enter the season seemingly set up to contend. The Reds, for example, are only four and a half out in the Central, but they are widely expected to deal Yasiel Puig. But . . . what if in two weeks they have surged while the rest of the Central has faltered? Same goes for the putatively rebuilding Rangers who have surprised. The White Sox and Padres are on the rise but are building for something more in the future which could cut either way at the deadline. The Diamondbacks have sent mixed signals as to their intentions for much of the year. The Rockies are on a win-now footing but they have pretty consistently chosen not to improve themselves in ways that would seem to make sense. All of which is to say: who knows?

As for the top players available, relievers, as always, will be the most heavily-trafficked commodity. Leading that long list is Giants closer Will Smith, who the Dodgers covet, making for a very, very rare deal between historic rivals. The Padres’ Kirby Yates might also be had. Other relievers on the block include Tony Watson and Sam Dyson of the Giants, Jake Diekman of the Royals, Shane Greene of the Tigers, Alex Colome of the White Sox and Mychal Givens of the Orioles. Some have argued that a team would do well to acquire Orioles starter Andrew Cashner and move him to the bullpen as well. Though, to be fair, people have been saying that since his days with the Padres and no one has ever gotten around to doing it.

Sexier than the relievers are the starting pitchers on the block. The big name is the Giants Madison Bumgarner who would be a strong addition to any contender, even if he’d cost a lot to acquire. The Jays’ Marcus Stroman is likewise available and the native New Yorker has made no secret of his desire to join the Yankees. Mike Minor was talked about as a top trade target for much of the first half but, as noted, the Rangers have exceeded expectations and may not want to part with him as easily as previously suspected. Matthew Boyd of the Tigers could be had. Tanner Roark of the Reds and Jordan Lyles of the Pirates technically pitch for contenders based on the standings, but whether their front offices actually believe it enough to keep them off the market is an open question. If their respective clubs choose to eat a big portion of their big contracts it wouldn’t be crazy to see Danny Duffy of the Royals and Jeff Samardzija of the Giants bandied about in trade rumors.

There aren’t a ton of impact position players available, but look for their to be discussions about outfielders and free agents to be Yasiel Puig and Nicholas Castellanos of the Reds and Tigers, respectively, first baseman Justin Smoak of the Blue Jays and, perhaps, Whit Merrifield of the Royals. Pablo Sandoval has quietly had an excellent season in San Francisco, though given how he fared the last time he left the Bay Area it would not be shocking for contenders to be wary. Melky Cabrera is still chugging along and is hitting pretty well this year so the Pirates might see fit to send him to his ninth big league team. Dee Gordon of the Mariners might interest some contenders due to his speed and defensive versatility. The Orioles trading Trey Mancini might further demoralize an already demoralized fan base, but it might get them a nice haul as well.

Homers and the Battle for Individual Awards

Major league batters are on pace to hit 6,668 homers, which would shatter the record of 6,105 hit in 2017. While everyone is hitting big flies, it seems, and a few hitters — Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Pete Alonso, Mike Trout — project to 50 dingers or more if their current home run rates and health hold up.

Those homers — and their status as the big bats on contenders — makes Yelich and Bellinger the top candidates for the NL MVP Award. If they falter — and their teams surge into the playoffs — look for Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rendon to join the conversation as well.

In the American League we’ll end up having the same conversation we always have in which everyone acknowledges that Mike Trout is easily the best baseball player on the planet yet strains to find reasons not to give him the MVP hardware. Look for D.J. LeMahieu, Matt Chapman, Alex Bregman and Jorge Polanco all to get that kind of heat. If one of them or someone else goes on a serious tear in September while Trout remains merely, boringly amazing, I’m sure Trout will, once again, finish in second place. And we’ll all look back on it one day, shake our head and laugh.

As for the Cy Young Award, Mike Minor of the Rangers, Charlie Morton of the Rays, Lucas Giolito of the White Sox and, as always, Justin Verlander of the Astros currently look to be in the conversation. The National League Cy Young race looks way sexier, though, with Max Scherzer‘s dominant past month or two thrusting him into a nice race with the Dodgers Hyun-Jin Ryu. The overpowering future Hall of Famer or the finesse guy with pinpoint control? It’s a classic battle.

The Rookie of the Year race is not much of a race in the National League: they may as well give it to Pete Alonso now and save everyone some time at the awards banquet next winter. I suppose Fernando Tatís Jr. has an argument — and he’s a fantastic player — but his stint on the injured list early in the season probably ended his chances at anything other than a second place finish. In the AL, Brandon Lowe of the Rays seems like the man to beat, though you can be forgiven if you haven’t noticed that Orioles starter John Means has been fantastic this year as well.

If you care about the always-hard-to-figure Manager of the Year Award, just know that it usually goes to the guy whose team the so-called experts underestimated in the preseason. As such, it would not be at all shocking if Rocco Baldelli of the Twins wins it in the AL with Chris Woodward of the Rangers following him. If those surprise teams both falter the votes tend to fall back to giving it to the manager of the best team and/or the manager of the team which overcame injury and/or adversity. Put Aaron Boone of the Yankees in that picture on both counts. The NL is lacking in true surprise teams this year so figure Dave Roberts of the Dodgers to be the front runner.

So that’s where we stand on the last day without baseball until playoff off-days in October. We have that one game in Texas tonight and a full slate on tap for the weekend. Welcome to the second half.

Baseball and literary legend Jim Bouton has died


By Craig Calcaterra Jul 10, 2019


Both the world of baseball and the world of literature has lost a titanic figure. Jim Bouton, an ace for the late dynasty, pennant-winning Yankees, an outcast on the hapless 1969 Seattle Pilots, and the author of  “Ball Four,” arguably the greatest baseball book of all time, has died at the age of 80. Bouton had been suffering from cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which is linked to dementia, for the past several years.

Bouton was born in New Jersey in 1939 and was raised in Chicago before going on to pitch at Western Michigan University. The Yankees liked what they saw and gave Bouton a $30,000 bonus to sign in 1958. A combination of good pitching and some untimely injuries to established Yankees pitchers allowed Bouton to make the defending World Series champs out of spring training in 1962.

Bouton pitched in 36 games that season, serving as a swingman, to modest results, but he did not pitch in the Yankees’ World Series victory over the Giants that October. He truly broke out in 1963, starting 30 of the 40 games in which he appeared, compiling a record of 21-7 and posting a fantastic 2.53 ERA. He’d earn All-Star honors that year and started Game 3 of the World Series. Bouton had a strong outing in that game, allowing only one run in seven innings, but was beaten by an even better Don Drysdale who tossed a three-hit shutout as the Dodgers swept the Yankees.

Bouton was a workhorse in 1964, leading the American League with 37 games started and finishing 18-13 with a 3.02 ERA while tossing 271.1 innings. That October Bouton started two World Series games, winning both of them, pushing his postseason record to 2-1 with a 1.48 ERA. Despite his heroics, however, the Yankees lost to the St. Louis Cardinals four games to three. The loss in Game 7 ended a Yankees dynasty which had lasted over 40 years. It also spelled the end of Jim Bouton’s time as one of the game’s top starting pitchers.

Bouton showed up to spring training in 1965 with a sore arm. It never got better and he, and the Yankees, had a poor year. Bouton bounced back in 1966 — he pitched in fewer than half of the innings he had lodged at his peak but they were effective innings — but the Yankees didn’t. Bouton began the 1967 season with New York but was demoted to the minors. While there he wrote his first published article, for “Sport” magazine, chronicling the life of minor leaguers. Bouton made it back to the Yankees at the end of that season and the beginning of 1968 but had his contract sold to the expansion Seattle Pilots in the middle of the year. As the Pilots would not begin play until 1969, it meant more time in the minors for Bouton. Late in the 1968 season Bouton, still suffering from arm problems and a loss of velocity, began to rely almost exclusively on a knuckleball which he had previously only featured as a “show-me” pitch in his prime.

As Bouton’s time with the Yankees wore on his reputation as an eccentric grew. Of course, that status as an “eccentric” was a relative thing. To most people outside of baseball, Bouton would’ve come off merely as an intelligent, thoughtful and occasionally provocative guy. The guy who saw things a bit differently than others and who wasn’t afraid to speak up. We all know people like that and, while they may make waves once in a while, they’re not out of the ordinary. In the conformist world of baseball, however, Bouton was something of an oddball, and an often unwelcome one at that. He asked uncomfortable questions of Yankees management, didn’t keep his head down and keep quiet when he was a young player and did not hesitate to speak his mind to the press. A press which, since almost the dawn of baseball history, had worked hard to keep the bad behavior and excesses of ballplayers a closely-guarded secret.

Bouton may have been considered an eccentric in New York, but he’d cement his status as baseball’s ultimate outsider when he got to Seattle. He did so by virtue of a written and audio diary he kept during his season with the ragtag expansion Pilots in 1969. That diary, with some heavy organizational and editing help from New York baseball writer Leonard Shecter, would become “Ball Four.”

“Ball Four” gave fans a look at a side of baseball that was previously unseen by anyone but the deepest insiders. In it Bouton wrote about the pranks, dirty jokes, and drunken womanizing rampant among baseball players, with special emphasis on the doings of Mickey Mantle and his former Yankees teammates. He talked about drug use — most notably the use of amphetamine or “greenies” — of players. He talked about fights between teammates and players and fights with management. He afforded particular detail on his disagreements with own manager, Joe Schultz, and his pitching coach Sal Maglie, casting both of them in less-than-glowing, but invariably humorous terms. He also talked about cheating in the game such as ball-scuffing and sign-stealing. Often overlooked but easily the most affecting part of “Ball Four,” however, was Bouton’s chronicle of his own comeback as a major league pitcher, in which he wrote with brutal honesty about his fears and doubts about his ability to make it in the big leagues again.

Bouton was traded to the Houston Astros toward the end of the 1969 season and, when things were all said and done, he had had serviceable year on the mound, appearing in 80 games out of the bullpen. All things being equal, Bouton likely would’ve been able to pitch for many more years as a rubber-armed reliever or swingman. And he did manage to break camp with the Astros in 1970 as part of the team’s rotation. All things weren’t equal, however. The first excerpts of “Ball Four” appeared in “Look” magazine in May of that year and they created a firestorm. The book was published in June and all hell broke loose.

Upon reading “Ball Four” — or, at the very least, being told what was in it by someone who had read it — baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn called the book “detrimental to baseball,” and tried to force Bouton to sign a statement saying that the book was a work of fiction. Bouton refused. While the league could do nothing officially to sanction Bouton, his teammates and other players around the league felt betrayed and turned on him. Most of the shunning was done in private, but not all. Pete Rose famously yelled “f**k you, Shakespeare!” at Bouton from the dugout when the Astros faced the Reds. Some baseball writers of the day denounced Bouton, with legendary New York writer Dick Young calling Bouton and Shecter “social lepers.”

Being ostracized may have been endurable on its own, but Bouton was pitching poorly too. That, combined with the fame of the book and newfound professional opportunities occasioned by its success led Bouton to retire from the game in July of 1970.

Bouton did not disappear, of course. He soon took a job as a sportscaster for top-rated WABC TV in New York. In 1971 he wrote a followup to “Ball Four” called “I’m Glad You Didn’t Take it Personally,” which discussed the fallout to his first book and added some new baseball stories for good measure. In 1973 Bouton began an acting career, playing the heavy, Terry Lennox, in Robert Altman’s now classic adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s “The Long Goodbye.” In 1976 CBS made a TV show out of “Ball Four.” It was a sitcom, starring Bouton as a character loosely based on himself, with many of the sorts of episodes described in the book ported into a sitcom format. It was a flop and it was quickly cancelled after only five episodes.

Throughout this time Bouton continued to throw his knuckleball in amateur leagues. That led to him spending several weeks in 1975 pitching for the Single-A Portland Mavericks. In 1977 he made a full-blown comeback, pitching for the White Sox’ Double-A affiliate in Knoxville. After being released he pitched for Durango in the Mexican League. Then he was back with the Mavericks. In 1978 one maverick met another when Bouton met Braves owner Ted Turner. Turner took a shine to Bouton and signed him to the Braves’ Southern League affiliate in Savannah. There Bouton started 21 games and finished with an 11-9 record and a 2.82 ERA, helping Savannah to the league title. The Braves gave him a September callup at the age of 39. He’d pitch five games that month. They weren’t good games — he posted a 4.97 ERA — but Bouton had made it back to the big leagues. He retired again, saying that he had nothing left to prove.

Bouton would spend most of the rest of his life in the public eye, writing more books and updating “Ball Four” three more times. He, along with Portland Mavericks teammate Rob Nelson, helped invent Big League Chew bubblegum, which they sold to Wrigley and which you can still buy today. Bouton would continue to tinker with various inventions, speak publicly and devote himself to various causes over the years.

In 1997, Bouton’s daughter Laurie was killed in an automobile accident, an event which sent Bouton spiraling into depression. The following year his son Michael wrote an op-ed in the New York Times, telling of his father’s ordeal and asking that the Yankees forgive Bouton for his book and invite him to play in the 1998 Old Timers Game. The Yankees did so, leading to an emotional reunion with his fans, his old ballpark, and many of his former teammates, most of whom had since forgiven him or did so upon his return. He faced only one batter but — in a nod to a quirk of his from his youngest days as a Yankee — his cap fell off of his head as he delivered his first pitch. Bouton wrote about the death of his daughter, his struggle with depression and his return to Yankee Stadium in the final update to “Ball Four.”

Bouton’s life was a rich one. He was a star athlete, sure, but he was also a writer. He was an actor. He was a family man. He was an activist. He was an inventor. He was a humorist and a raconteur.  Baseball, however, caught him early and, though he’d alienate himself from the game and go on to do other things, he always came back to it, in body or in spirit. And he knew, nearly 50 years before he died, that it would always be thus. He said so explicitly in the most famous passage in “Ball Four.” Indeed, it may be the most famous passage in all of baseball literature:

“You spend a good piece of your life gripping a baseball and in the end it turns out that it was the other way around all the time.”

Rest in Peace, Jim Bouton. The game had never seen your like before and never will again.

(special thanks to Mark Armour of the Society for American Baseball Research, whose 2011 biography of Bouton served as the basis for a great deal of this article)