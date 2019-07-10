Dodgers activate Corey Seager

The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated shortstop Corey Seager from the 10-day injured list. Seager missed nearly four weeks of action with a left hamstring strain.

Seager missed most of 2018 but was hitting .279/.359/.468 with eight home runs in 66 games this year and was heating up at the time of his injury. Given the Dodgers substantial lead in the NL West — they currently have a 13.5 game cushion — they can afford to take it very easy with any injured player, so one has to assume that Seager is more than good to go now even if his four weeks out was on the short side of initial estimates.

The Dodgers sent down Matt Beatty in a corresponding move.

