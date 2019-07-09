Associated Press

Tony Clark talks about mid-CBA negotiations

By Craig CalcaterraJul 9, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark spoke to the press today about the union’s goals in collective bargaining talks. Talks which, in a rare move, will soon take place, two years ahead of the current CBA’s expiration date.

Clark spoke of the need for a restoration of a “competitive environment,” referring to the epidemic of tear-down rebuilds and the perception that teams are “tanking” in order to cut payroll. Clark said that rebuilding teams that are noncompetitive hurt the industry — at the moment only one division leader has a lead of five games or fewer — and that he’d like the next CBA to cut down on the incentive for organizations to field non-competitive clubs.

Clark also called for “meaningful free agency,” saying that he wants to get players “something closer to their value as they are producing it.” That refers to the current dynamic in the game in which teams have increasingly relied on players with 0-6 years of service time. During the first three of those years the teams completely control player salaries and can pay them the minimum if they want. In years 3-6 they are arbitration eligible. Free agency, once a ticket to a big payday for a veteran, is now often not reached until a player is 30 or older, at which point teams have less interest in them than they once did.

Cracking either of those nuts is going to be tough. Major League Baseball and its owners once chafed at arbitration and free agency — each of which were championed by the MLBPA — but, for better or worse, clubs have learned to work within that system to their financial advantage. It’s hard to imagine what the players can offer the league in exchange for fundamental changes to a structure for which they once bargained. At the very least it’s hard to imagine what incentives would ever inspire teams to become more interested in older players with six or more years of service time than they currently are, which suggests that the best bet would be for the union to push for increased wages at the lower levels. Again: tall order.

As for the union’s leverage: they could trade away concessions the league is looking for with respect to multiple rules changes which have floated around for a couple of years, but those things, however much Rob Manfred wants them, don’t seem anywhere near as valuable as team control of players in their early productive years. The union’s ultimate power is a work stoppage, of course, but it remains to be seen if there is solidarity of sentiment for such a move among the players. All of this is harder to gauge given the fact that we’re over two years away from the expiration of the CBA.

Yet, talks will commence soon. Until they do, we’re all just guessing, really.

Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts has a property tax problem

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 9, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
The Chicago Tribune reports that Chicago Cubs co-owner and Republican/Trump fundraiser Todd Ricketts is in some hot water over property taxes.

He and his wife bought an old 2,500 square foot house several years ago, knocked it down and built a new, much larger house on the lot. Due to what appears to be some governmental inefficiency, the county department which gave Ricketts the permit to build his larger house did not forward the paperwork to the tax assessor, so Ricketts kept being assessed at the lower rate for many years.

Which, hey, that happens. And even as a bleedin’ lefty commie, I can acknowledge that that’s on the government. There’s a law that requires people to say when they think their assessment should go up but, c’mon, people really should not be expected to run downtown and say “wait, I think I owe you more money!” Ricketts would have no recourse if the county figured it out and asked him for back taxes, of course, but I think we all agree that we’d probably wait to be told that our tax bill was going up if we were in his shoes.

Except there was one additional problem here. Ricketts, through his lawyer, later tried to get his tax reduced even more by claiming that he still had the old, smaller house:

In 2013, Ricketts’ attorney had a chance to tell Cook County tax officials about the new home during a property tax appeal but instead sought a reduction based on the age and size of the old house, according to documents the Tribune obtained through an open-records request. The paperwork included a photo of the century-old home that had been demolished.

Say what you want about Todd Ricketts and his lawyer, but they are not lacking in chutzpah. Now, of course, they’re likely not lacking in an investigation as to whether they’ve committed tax fraud or something like it. At the very least the lawyer is going to be in hot water, ethically speaking.

As the Tribune notes, Ricketts, his siblings and his father, who co-own the Cubs together, are not new to the “taxes for thee but not for me” game:

[The Ricketts] family that secured an $8.5 million county historic renovation property tax break for its rehab of Wrigley Field. That project also is in line to receive more than $100 million in federal tax credits.

Those are fine, presumably, as those taxes are apparently being paid by other people.

 

 

 