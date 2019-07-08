Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins epic second round Home Run Derby battle with Joc Pederson

Just over an hour after Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set the single-round Home Run Derby record with 29 home runs — and tied his own record in the second round — Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson tied him with 29 home runs in the second round. That forced the two players into a one-minute playoff where each player hit eight home runs and forced a “swing-off” in which each player gets three swings. Each hit one home run, forcing another “swing-off.” Guerrero hit two and Pederson hit only one.

At the end of it, Guerrero was credited with 40 second-round homers — the new single-round record — and Pederson 39. Guerrero already has the record for most home runs in an entire Home Run Derby with 66 (excluding swing-offs), surpassing the 61 Giancarlo Stanton hit in 2016. Pederson is in third place with 58.

Guerrero is now in the 2019 Home Run Derby finals, awaiting the winner between Pete Alonso and Ronald Acuña Jr.

This has been perhaps the best Home Run Derby ever. The single-round record was broken by Guerrero, who then tied his own record, and Pederson then tied that record before the series of tiebreakers. The single-derby record was broken. Unbelievable, really. (More believable if you’ve been following the controversy over the “juiced” baseball, but still.)

Follow @Baer_Bill