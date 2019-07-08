Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins epic second round Home Run Derby battle with Joc Pederson

Just over an hour after Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set the single-round Home Run Derby record with 29 home runs — and tied his own record in the second round — Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson tied him with 29 home runs in the second round. That forced the two players into a one-minute playoff where each player hit eight home runs and forced a “swing-off” in which each player gets three swings. Each hit one home run, forcing another “swing-off.” Guerrero hit two and Pederson hit only one.
At the end of it, Guerrero was credited with 40 second-round homers — the new single-round record — and Pederson 39. Guerrero already has the record for most home runs in an entire Home Run Derby with 66 (excluding swing-offs), surpassing the 61 Giancarlo Stanton hit in 2016. Pederson is in third place with 58.
Guerrero is now in the 2019 Home Run Derby finals, awaiting the winner between Pete Alonso and Ronald Acuña Jr.
This has been perhaps the best Home Run Derby ever. The single-round record was broken by Guerrero, who then tied his own record, and Pederson then tied that record before the series of tiebreakers. The single-derby record was broken. Unbelievable, really. (More believable if you’ve been following the controversy over the “juiced” baseball, but still.)
The second round of the 2019 Home Run Derby has been set at Progressive Field. Joc Pederson defeated Alex Bregman 21-16, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. defeated Matt Chapman 29-13, Ronald Acuña Jr. defeated Josh Bell 25-18, and Pete Alonso edged Carlos Santana 14-13. Guerrero will now face off against Pederson while Acuña will match up with Alonso in the second round.
Pederson kicked things off, mashing 21 taters ahead of Bregman. No one hit 20 homers in the first round of last year’s Derby, so it looked like it might stand as the largest first-round total. Pederson’s longest homer went 452 while averaging 413 overall. Bregman, participating in back-to-back Derbies, managed only 16, one more than last year. His longest homer went 417 feet and averaged only 388 feet.
Guerrero had the most impressive showing, blasting a new Home Run Derby single round record 29 homers. He maxed out at 476 feet while averaging 421.5 feet on his homers. Chapman’s 13 homers only looked small by comparison as it’s normally a respectable total. Chapman hit one 477 feet and averaged 432 feet.
Acuña was no slouch himself, knocking out 25 long balls ahead of Bell, claiming sole possession of the third-most homers hit in a single round. His longest homer went 469 feet while averaging 428 feet. Bell got off to a slow start and never really got on a roll, but still managed 18 which also only seemed small by comparison. Bell’s longest homer went 459 feet while averaging 416 feet.
Alonso edged Santana in what was by far the most disappointing of the four match-ups in the first round. Santana, the hometown hero, couldn’t get any momentum, finishing with 13. It looked like a cakewalk for Alonso, but he could also not find a streak. His final swing of the first round went over the fence. As a result of having hit at least two homers 440-plus feet, he unlocked 30 seconds of bonus time, so he would’ve beaten Santana anyway, but he didn’t need to.