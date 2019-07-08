Jonathan Lucroy suffered concussion, fractured nose in collision with Jake Marisnick

Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy had to be carted off the field during Sunday afternoon’s game after Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick crashed into him on a play at home plate in the eighth inning. Today, the Angels announced that Lucroy suffered a concussion and a fractured nose. The club hasn’t yet offered a timetable for Lucroy’s recovery, but noted he will see an ENT (ears, nose, and throat doctor) once the swelling has subsided.

Here was the play in question:

Marisnick was initially called safe, scoring a tie-breaking run. However, the play was reviewed and the ruling was overturned. After the game, Angels manager Brad Ausmus suggested Marisnick be suspended for his reckless and dangerous decision.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina posted the above picture on Instagram last night with the caption, “Bulls—!!!😡😡 MLB need to take action on this Bulls— play! F—! Praying for Lucroy! slide slide slide fu– !!! 😡” Molina also spent time responding to people in the comments, cursing at them and posting middle-finger emojis, so he was clearly fired up about the incident. Several members of the Astros, including Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, and Justin Verlander, also replied to Molina in defense of Marisnick.

Marisnick tweeted after the game, “Through my eyes I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for @JLucroy20.”

Follow @Baer_Bill