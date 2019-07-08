In Memoriam Video: Those the baseball community has lost in the past year

A few years ago Paul Sullivan of Sully Baseball noticed that Major League Baseball doesn’t have an Oscars-style In Memoriam segment at any point in the year to remember the people that the game has lost. He rectified that by producing one. Today, for the sixth straight year, he has released his In Memoriam video.

From the big, obvious figures like Frank Robinson and Willie McCovey o the far lesser-known members of the baseball community, here is a thoughtful and touching rundown of those who have moved on the Baseball Valhalla in the past year:

