In Memoriam Video: Those the baseball community has lost in the past year

By Craig CalcaterraJul 8, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
A few years ago Paul Sullivan of Sully Baseball noticed that Major League Baseball doesn’t have an Oscars-style In Memoriam segment at any point in the year to remember the people that the game has lost. He rectified that by producing one. Today, for the sixth straight year, he has released his In Memoriam video.

From the big, obvious figures like Frank Robinson and Willie McCovey o the far lesser-known members of the baseball community, here is a thoughtful and touching rundown of those who have moved on the Baseball Valhalla in the past year:

George Springer, Christian Yelich leading off All-Star lineups

By Craig CalcaterraJul 8, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
We learned earlier this afternoon that Justin Verlander and Hyun-Jin Ryu will start the All-Star Game on the mound. Now we learn that George Springer and Christian Yelich will lead off. Here are the lineups:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. George Springer, Astros RF
2. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees, 2B
3. Mike Trout, Angels, CF
4. Carlos Santana, Indians, 1B
5. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, DH
6. Alex Bregman, Astros, 3B
7. Gary Sánchez, Yankees, C
8. Michael Brantley, Astros, LF
9. Jorge Polanco, Twins, SS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Christian Yelich, Brewers, LF
2. Javier Báez, Cubs, SS
3. Freddie Freeman, Braves 1B
4. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, RF
5. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 3B
6. Josh Bell, Pirates DH
7. Willson Contreras, Cubs, C
8. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks 2B
9. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves CF

As is the case with the pitchers, the starters are less likely to decide the game than the reserves. Here is a link to the entire roster for both squads, bench guys included.