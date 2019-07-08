Getty Images

2019 Home Run Derby Preview and Predictions

By Craig CalcaterraJul 8, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
The Home Run Derby goes off tonight at 8PM. As usual, it’ll be on ESPN and streaming at MLB.com. The Derby will have different, higher stakes this year. The winner gets more than just a cool trophy. He gets $1 million.

This year’s Derby also has a younger, fresher look. The field is the youngest ever, averaging 25.26 years-old. Youth in baseball generally means low salary, so these guys may have an added incentive to get that $1 million. Here’s what this year’s participants make right now:

Bregman signed a contract extension and, while $640K is his base this year, he did get a $10 million signing bonus, so his number is a tad misleading. Acuña also signed a $100 million deal that is back-end loaded. Half of the field, though, is one bad injury away from an insecure future. In light of this, MLB and ESPN will probably talk at least a little bit about how GREAT it’ll be for the winner to get that $1 million. They’ll likely dance a tad gently around that, though, as they surely don’t want to emphasize the fact that the league and Derby sponsor T-Mobile are spending more dough as a throwaway promotional expense for their off-day programming than most of the Derby participants make as the game’s elite young players.

That little bit of unseemliness aside, let’s break this baby down, shall we?

Chapman and Guerrero are both HARD hitters, with some pretty hefty exit velocities when they connect. Guerrero has only connected eight times so far this year which is low for a Derby participant even with his late start to the season. His power is impossible to question, though, and this is batting practice, basically, so it’s not like someone is gonna challenge him with hard sliders on the hands or whatever. Guerrero, who just turned 20 in March, is the youngest Home Run Derby participant ever, by the way. Chapman uses all fields when he goes deep more than anyone in this pool, though, so I feel like that may give him an advantage, even if he was a late fill-in for Christian Yelich.

Bregman is probably the least quintessential power hitter in this field, but he did participate in last year’s Derby, exiting in the first round. I feel like familiarity with the event is pretty useful given how unnatural this probably is for most of these guys. He’ll know how to pace himself, what kind of pitches he wants, etc. He pulls his homers more than most in this field and tends to hit line drive homers as opposed to big flies. The wall in left field in Cleveland is high, so maybe that hurts him. Pederson was last in the Derby in 2015 and made the final, losing to Todd Frazier. He’s not thought of as a Homer Run Derby-type guy much anymore given that he’s almost strictly a platoon player, but they won’t be brining in any lefties to face him in this event. Could be a good sleeper pick.

Alonso, with 30, has more homers than anyone in the Derby. He is also tied for the hardest-hit homer in baseball this year, exit-velocity-wise, at 118.3. Alonso and Guerrero are the rookie stories. Santana is the obligatory hometown guy and, at 33, is the graybeard of the bunch. He’s having a fine power year — and is on pace to put together his best season at the plate in his career — but I doubt he’s in this event if it’s not taking place in Cleveland.

The Bell/Acuña matchup is the deep-fly bracket. Bell has hit seven homers over 440 feet this year and five farther than 450 feet. That’s Stanton/Judge stuff. Acuña is third in all of baseball in average home run distance. Both have easy power. This is the matchup I’m most looking forward to.

As we did the past couple of years, Bill and I decided to try to pick winners this year. We will not, however, be getting $1 million if we are correct, I don’t :

BILL’S PICKS

Round 1: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. defeats Matt Chapman
Round 1: Alex Bregman defeats Joc Pederson
Round 1: Pete Alonso defeats Carlos Santana
Round 1: Josh Bell  defeats Ronald Acuña Jr.

Round 2: Alex Bregman defeats Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Round 2: Pete Alonso defeats Josh Bell

Champion: Pete Alonso defeats Alex Bregman

  • Longest Homer in the Derby: Pete Alonso;
  • Distance of the longest home run: 492 feet;
  • Total number of home runs hit in the entire Derby by all eight players (221 were hit in 2018): 233;
  • Total number of home runs hit by the winer in the entire 2019 HR Derby (Bryce Harper hit 45 in 2018): 51

CRAIG’S PICKS

Round 1: Matt Chapman defeats Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Round 1: Joc Pederson defeats Alex Bregman
Round 1: Pete Alonso defeats Carlos Santana
Round 1: Josh Bell  defeats Ronald Acuña Jr.

Round 2: Matt Chapman defeats Joc Pederson
Round 2: Josh Bell defeats Pete Alonso

Champion: Josh Bell defeats Matt Chapman

  • Longest Homer in the Derby: Josh Bell;
  • Distance of the longest home run: 487 feet;
  • Total number of home runs hit in the entire Derby by all eight players (221 were hit in 2018): 229;
  • Total number of home runs hit by the winer in the entire 2019 HR Derby (Bryce Harper hit 45 in 2018): 50

Gentlemen, start your dingers.

And That Happened: Sunday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraJul 8, 2019, 5:21 AM EDT
Welcome to the All-Star Break.

Yesterday featured the last games that matter until Thursday, when there’s one game (Astros at Rangers). There isn’t a real slate of games until Friday. I know some people like the All-Star Game and all that surrounds it, but I’ve been over it for quite a long time now. Interleague play and all of that. Your mileage may vary. Either way, I tend to find this week to be the dreariest of the regular season.

For now, though, here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1: Trent Thornton pitched six shutout innings. I’d like to say I had some intelligent insight into that but I’m not gonna lie: I don’t think I knew who Trent Thronton was until I read this box score. *a few minutes pass* Wait, I mentioned Thornton’s name in a post from spring training. OK, maybe I need an All-Star break too. Everything is sort of blurring together. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer. I do know him. Dude’s hitting .303/.355/.626 on the season. Not a ton has gone great for the Jays this year but Gurriel has been pretty fantastic.

Red Sox 6, Tigers 3: David Price allowed one run over five as the Sox sweep the Tigers and win their fourth game overall. Boston has a lot of work to do still — they’re nine back of the Yankees and still have two teams ahead of them for the second Wild Card, but they’re probably playing their best ball of the year right now. For them it’s a bad time for a break, really.

Rays 2, Yankees 1: On Friday night the Rays lost to the Yankees in extra innings. The team’s Twitter account posted this:

The Rays are a legitimately good team that looks like it’s going to make the playoffs but they have a bit of a habit of spinning less-than-stellar accomplishments as something greater than they really are. They have a Wild Card banner up and not every team does that. In the past team officials — and fans — have made a big deal out of their relative success in the face of frugality, as if there is some sort of award for efficiency. Last month they tweeted something out about having the best record over the previous 162 games which means, well, nothing. Then they tweeted this, as if losing a game in extras is some sort of laudable achievement. There are SO many teams who have not had the Rays’ success over the past 11 years or so — the Rays have had legitimate things to be proud of — but the way they upsell mundane things and even, on occasion, dubiousness — is just the weirdest damn thing.

Which makes me wonder if, yesterday — after winning their second straight behind Charlie Morton‘s ten strikeouts in five and a third innings and earning a split against the Yankees — they sprayed champagne all over the place.

Phillies 8, Mets 3: The Mets traded Jay Bruce (and some other players) to the Mariners in exchange for Robinson Canó (and some other players) in the offseason. Canó has four homers all year. Bruce has four homers against just the Mets this year. That’ll teach ’em to trade away Jay Bruce. Or maybe it won’t. Maybe the Mets are all too busy wallowing in their profound dysfunction to consider such things. Bruce hit two here and drove in four. Aaron Nola held the Mets hitless into the sixth inning. He ended up allowing two runs — one earned — while working into the seventh.

Indians 11, Reds 1: The Reds looked terrible baseball-wise yesterday, but they looked pretty damn spiffy sartorially speaking:

As for the baseball, Greg Allen homered and tripled and four hits in all, Tyler Naquin, Jason Kipnis and Jake Bauers also went deep and Trevor Bauer allowed one run over seven innings of work. It was the Indians’ sixth straight win. They were 11.5 games back at one point in June and were 11 back as late as June 15, but they enter the break a mere five and a half back.

Braves 4, Marlins 3: Dallas Keuchel allowed two runs into the eighth, with both of them scoring when a reliever gave up a three-run homer with two runners inherited from Keuchel onboard. Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer — his 200th career dinger — and Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis each knocked in a run. The game was saved by Charlie Culberson‘s throw home in the ninth, though. Bases loaded, no one out. Check out the game-saving hose:

A walk and a flyout later the game was over. Nice play, Charlie.

Nationals 5, Royals 2: Washington took a 2-0 lead thanks to homers from Brian Dozier and Víctor Robles and from seven stellar innings from Patrick Corbin (7IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 11K), the Royals tied it up at two but added three in the eighth thanks to RBI doubles from both Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick. Like the Indians, the Nats turnaround has been a hell of a thing.

Pirates 6, Brewers 5: Bryan Reynolds broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run homer in the seventh and had four RBI on the day. The Pirates are now, somehow, only two and a half games behind the Cubs in the Central. They’re in fourth place, but really, the Central is anyone’s right now and that’s a heck of a thing.

Astros 11, Angels 10:  Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam — his fifth straight game with a homer and his ninth in his last 11 games  — and George Springer hit a walkoff RBI single in the 10th to give Houston the series win. Mike Trout homered twice in a losing cause. Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field with a broken nose and a possible concussion after a collision with Jake Marisnick:

So yeah, a lot going on here.

White Sox 3, Cubs 1: Ivan Nova pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu homered to split the two-game series. Which is weird as hell. Since when do teams get Friday off?

Rangers 4, Twins 1: Tied at one until the 11th when Rougned Odor homered to give the Rangers the win. The real hero here may have been the Rangers’ bullpen, though: four relievers combined for nine and a third scoreless innings.

Giants 1, Cardinals 0: Jeff Samardzija was fantastic, tossing shutout ball for seven innings. Jack Flaherty matched him until the seventh when he gave up an Evan Longoria solo homer which was the only offense in the game.

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3: Alex Young tossed six no-hit innings and . . . left the game. He was only at 71 pitches, but that’s how it goes when you’re young and you haven’t had a defined role for very long and all of that. He still got the win, though, backed by Eduardo Escobar‘s three RBI day and Nick Ahmed‘s two-run homer.

Padres 5, Dodgers 3: Fernando Tatís Jr. homered twice and had four RBI, Manuel Margot homered and the Padres took three of four from the Dodgers. Not too shabby.

Athletics 7, Mariners 4: Matt Olson, Marcus Semien and Ramón Laureano all homered. The A’s have won seven of nine.