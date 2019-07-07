Video: Josh Donaldson hits 200th career home run

Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson achieved a career milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Marlins, mashing his 200th career home run. With the Braves already up 1-0, Donaldson worked a 2-1 count against Trevor Richards in the bottom of the third inning. Richards left a fastball up, which Donaldson sent out to right-center field for a no-doubt two-run home run.

Donaldson also doubled, going 2-for-4 on the afternoon as the Braves defeated the Marlins 4-3. Entering the All-Star break, the veteran is batting .250/.361/.494 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, and 49 runs scored in 363 plate appearances.

