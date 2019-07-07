Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair in meeting with coaches

The New York Post reports that Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair in the middle of a heated clubhouse meeting with Mets coaches following the Mets’ loss to the Phillies on Friday night.

The Post reports that the meeting saw Van Wagenen “lash out” at the coaching staff in anger following yet another bullpen implosion which saw Philly score five runs in the ninth inning. Here’s the account of how it went down:

After ripping the coaches, according to a source, the usually mild-mannered Van Wagenen picked up a chair and threw it and told [Manager Mickey] Callaway to go conduct his “f–king press conference.” Callaway provided no hint that anything was amiss as he met with reporters following the loss. Van Wagenen, reached by phone before the Mets faced the Phillies on Saturday, wouldn’t confirm or deny the incident.

Callaway wouldn’t comment either, saying that what happens in closed-door meetings stays behind those closed doors. Which obviously is not the case here because one of the coaches or others in that meeting told the Post about it, so you feel like maybe it’s worth commenting on? I dunno. Not my team.

What I do know is that the outburst from Van Wagenen comes just two weeks after Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas went after a reporter, with Callaway directing a series of profanities at beat writer Tim Healey of Newsday and called for Healey to be thrown out of the clubhouse. As Healey attempted to leave, Vargas stared him down and said, “I’ll knock you the f–k out, bro.” Several players and other Mets representatives had to separate Vargas from Healey.

Meanwhile, the Mets have lost 11 of their last 16 games, are 12.5 games out of first place and have the second-worst record in the National League.

So, yeah, good times.

