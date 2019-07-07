Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair in meeting with coaches

The New York Post reports that Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair in the middle of a heated clubhouse meeting with Mets coaches following the Mets’ loss to the Phillies on Friday night.
The Post reports that the meeting saw Van Wagenen “lash out” at the coaching staff in anger following yet another bullpen implosion which saw Philly score five runs in the ninth inning. Here’s the account of how it went down:
After ripping the coaches, according to a source, the usually mild-mannered Van Wagenen picked up a chair and threw it and told [Manager Mickey] Callaway to go conduct his “f–king press conference.” Callaway provided no hint that anything was amiss as he met with reporters following the loss.
Van Wagenen, reached by phone before the Mets faced the Phillies on Saturday, wouldn’t confirm or deny the incident.
Callaway wouldn’t comment either, saying that what happens in closed-door meetings stays behind those closed doors. Which obviously is not the case here because one of the coaches or others in that meeting told the Post about it, so you feel like maybe it’s worth commenting on? I dunno. Not my team.
What I do know is that the outburst from Van Wagenen comes just two weeks after Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas went after a reporter, with Callaway directing a series of profanities at beat writer Tim Healey of Newsday and called for Healey to be thrown out of the clubhouse. As Healey attempted to leave, Vargas stared him down and said, “I’ll knock you the f–k out, bro.” Several players and other Mets representatives had to separate Vargas from Healey.
Meanwhile, the Mets have lost 11 of their last 16 games, are 12.5 games out of first place and have the second-worst record in the National League.
So, yeah, good times.
Third baseman Anthony Rendon is still engaging in extension talks with the Nationals, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com. Zuckerman explains that it’s been an ongoing discussion since spring training, and recent activity involving agent Scott Boras could indicate that the two sides are inching closer to an agreement.
Rendon, 29, is in his seventh year with the club. He was elected to the National League All-Star team — a distinction never-before received in his major-league career — after batting .304/.388/.612 with 20 home runs, a 1.000 OPS, and 3.3 fWAR across his first 74 games of the 2019 season. In the days leading up to the All-Star Game, however, he suffered left hamstring and quad injuries that will preclude him from participating in the event, leaving the Dodgers’ Max Muncy in his place.
While it’s not yet clear what kind of arrangement Rendon might strike with the Nationals, he’s provided significant value to the organization since his rookie season in 2013. Over the past seven seasons, he’s contributed to three postseason runs, placed among the top 15 NL MVP nominees three times, and amassed a lifetime batting line of .286/.363/.482 with 122 home runs, 480 RBI, and 29 fWAR.
Counter to Zuckerman’s report, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post said earlier this week that Rendon and Boras may not be close to bridging the divide, as they’re likely still intent on seeking something in the neighborhood of the eight-year, $260 million deal obtained by Rockies’ third baseman Nolan Arenado last winter. It’s not yet certain whether the Nationals agree with that valuation remains, but Dougherty points out that it would be unusual to see the infielder agree to a formal extension without having first tested the market in free agency — a threshold he’s scheduled to reach this fall.