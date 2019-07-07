Max Scherzer will not pitch in the All-Star Game

Several hours after turning in a terrific, season-best performance against the Royals — a performance during which he not only shut out the competition for seven innings of 11-strikeout ball, but nabbed the second stolen base of his 12-year career in the majors — Nationals ace Max Scherzer announced his decision to sit out of Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Per a report from Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, Scherzer has been pitching through a bout of back tightness for the last week and need additional rest in the days leading up to his next scheduled start after the All-Star break. So far, it doesn’t appear that his condition has worsened to the point of necessitating a move to the injured list, and Dougherty adds that Scherzer feels confident the issue will clear up in the days to come.

Through Saturday’s 6-0 shutout, the 34-year-old right-hander is 9-5 in 19 starts with a terrific 2.30 ERA, 1.6 BB/9, 12.6 SO/9, and 5.5 fWAR across 129 1/3 innings. His strikeouts (181) and FIP (2.01) are league-best marks through the first half of the 2019 season, and while he may not take the mound for the official All-Star Game later this week, he now has seven consecutive All-Star designations under his belt.

Without Scherzer, the National League All-Star squad will turn to the talented Sonny Gray in his stead. Gray, 29, may not have quite the resume that Scherzer does, but he’s worked hard to improve last year’s totals with a 3.59 ERA, 3.3 BB/9, 10.3 SO/9, and 2.2 fWAR through his first 90 1/3 innings with the Reds in 2019.