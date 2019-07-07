Brad Ausmus wants Jake Marisnick suspended for hit on Jonathan Lucroy

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick lowered his shoulder and ran into Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on a play at the plate in the eighth inning Sunday afternoon in Houston. The Astros had the bases loaded with one out in a 10-10 game when George Springer hit a fly ball to right field. Kole Calhoun caught the ball, then made the throw home, drawing Lucroy into the third base line.
Marisnick was initially credited with scoring the go-ahead run, but replay review caused the ruling to be overturned so the score remained tied at 10-10. The Astros would go on to win 11-10 in 10 innings.
Lucroy was quite shaken up after the collision. A concerned Marisnick hung around home plate while trainers tended to the Angels’ backstop. Lucroy was carted off the field. The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports that Lucroy was taken to a nearby hospital for a CT scan and will be evaluated for both a concussion and a broken nose.
Angels manager Brad Ausmus, a former catcher himself, said he hopes the league takes a look at the collision and considers potentially suspending Marisnick, MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports. Ausmus is right — Marisnick could’ve gone towards the back of the plate rather than going into Lucroy, who clearly gave Marisnick a clear lane. The collision was completely unnecessary and quite dangerous. Fingers crossed that Lucroy wasn’t hurt too bad, but it looked painful.
After losing 8-3 to the Phillies on Sunday, the Mets enter the All-Star break 40-50, solidly in fourth place and 13.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East. The Mets haven’t won a series since taking two of three against the Rockies in early June.
The play on the field has affected the clubhouse, as manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas acted boorishly towards a beat writer, Newsday’s Tim Healey, in late June. Callaway repeatedly swore at Healey over a misunderstanding. Vargas threatened to knock Healey out. Somehow, Vargas wasn’t suspended but both he and Callaway were fined by the Mets for their behavior. More recently, GM Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair in anger during a clubhouse meeting with coaches.
Despite all of this, Callaway is still optimistic, or at least is playing the part to the media. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Callaway said, “I feel like we can make a run at this thing.” He added, “We can sneak into the Wild Card. We can sneak back into the division. … Anything can happen in baseball.”
Technically, Callaway is right. Anything can happen. The Mets are well aware of that, having lost a seven-game division lead with 17 games remaining in the 2007 season and a 3.5-game lead with 17 games left in the ’08 season. But if the Mets are going to have a turnaround, they’re going to need Robinson Canó to do some serious work to improve on his lackluster .646 OPS. They’re going to need Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler to pitch better, and closer Edwin Díaz to become more reliable as he currently sports a 5.50 ERA. In fact, the Mets’ aggregate 5.63 bullpen ERA is third-worst in the majors behind the Orioles (6.21) and Nationals (6.05). Frankly, the Mets a whole host of problems both on the field and off the field. If they were to even sneak in and claim a Wild Card spot, that would be one of the most surprising things to ever happen in baseball.