The Dodgers and Padres played through an earthquake

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Friday night, interrupting the fourth inning of the Dodgers-Padres series at Dodger Stadium. Despite the shaking, the teams carried on with the game: San Diego lefty Eric Lauer pitched to a 2-2 count against Kiké Hernández, then induced a fly out to end the inning.

The earthquake lasted less than a minute, but it was enough to rattle the cameras and send some of the crowd scurrying toward the exits, per multiple reports. Despite the dramatic-looking footage from the incident, however, the stadium didn’t appear to lose power or suffer any substantial damage in the quake.

LA experiences an earthquake mid-game 😨 pic.twitter.com/H5B2mvtK93 — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 6, 2019

The earthquake comes on the heels of another significant aftershock that rippled through Southern California on July 4, hours before the Dodgers kicked off their four-game series on Thursday evening. Following Friday’s stadium-shaking tremors, they clawed their way back from a one-run deficit as Max Muncy hit into a productive fielder’s choice, allowing Alex Verdugo to plate the game-tying run in the sixth. They’re currently tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh.