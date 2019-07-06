The Dodgers and Padres played through an earthquake

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Friday night, interrupting the fourth inning of the Dodgers-Padres series at Dodger Stadium. Despite the shaking, the teams carried on with the game: San Diego lefty Eric Lauer pitched to a 2-2 count against Kiké Hernández, then induced a fly out to end the inning.
The earthquake lasted less than a minute, but it was enough to rattle the cameras and send some of the crowd scurrying toward the exits, per multiple reports. Despite the dramatic-looking footage from the incident, however, the stadium didn’t appear to lose power or suffer any substantial damage in the quake.
The earthquake comes on the heels of another significant aftershock that rippled through Southern California on July 4, hours before the Dodgers kicked off their four-game series on Thursday evening. Following Friday’s stadium-shaking tremors, they clawed their way back from a one-run deficit as Max Muncy hit into a productive fielder’s choice, allowing Alex Verdugo to plate the game-tying run in the sixth. They’re currently tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh.
Pirates southpaw Steven Brault was pulled from Friday’s start after experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder, per an official announcement from the team. The full extent of the injury has not been revealed, nor has the team determined what amount of time Brault may miss during his recovery. Still, shoulder issues of any severity are cause for some alarm.
Brault pitched into the fifth inning of the game and had just issued a four-pitch walk to the Brewers’ Orlando Arcia when he signaled to the dugout. He consulted with manager Clint Hurdle and the club’s head athletic trainer before leaving the mound, at which point he was replaced by right-hander Michael Feliz. This appears to be the first shoulder injury of his four-year career in the majors so far.
Prior to the injury, the 27-year-old lefty issued three hits, two walks, a run, and four strikeouts across four innings pitched. Through Friday, he’s 3-1 in nine starts with a 4.15 ERA, 4.8 BB/9, and 7.9 SO/9 across 60 2/3 innings in 2019. His loss would further hamper an already-compromised rotation, one that currently ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 4.95 ERA and 5.8 fWAR.