All-Star Game
Getty Images

MLB adds Masahiro Tanaka, Felipe Vázquez, Brandon Woodruff to All-Star rosters

By Ashley VarelaJul 6, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three new players have been added to the All-Star Game rosters in advance of the festivities next week. Major League Baseball announced the addition of Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka to the American League All-Star roster, while Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez and Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff have been assigned to the National League camp.

The three pitchers will replace Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (shoulder soreness), Diamondbacks righty Zack Greinke, and Brewers lefty reliever Josh Hader (back stiffness) on their respective teams. Unlike Stroman and Hader, Greinke does not appear to be battling an injury, but is expected to miss the All-Star Game because of an undisclosed personal matter instead.

As should be expected from any All-Star nominee, Tanaka, Vázquez, and Woodruff have delivered solid results over the first half of the 2019 season so far. Tanaka is 5-5 in 18 starts with a 3.86 ERA, 2.1 BB/9, 7.7 SO/9, and 2.1 fWAR (eighth-most among qualifying AL starters) through 105 innings pitched. Vázquez, meanwhile, profiles as the seventh-best reliever in the league with 19 saves and a 2.19 ERA, 2.4 BB/9, 14.4 SO/9, and 1.4 fWAR across 37 innings. Woodruff — the only pitcher of the three who had yet to receive an All-Star designation — carries an NL-leading 10 wins across his first 18 starts of the year, underscored by a 3.67 ERA, 2.1 BB/9, 10.5 SO/9, and 3.1 fWAR in 108 innings.

The All-Star Game is scheduled to kick off at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30 PM EDT.

Twins place C.J. Cron on 10-day injured list

C.J. Cron
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJul 6, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT
2 Comments

Twins first baseman C.J. Cron is headed to the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation, the team revealed Saturday. Cron’s roster spot will be taken by LaMonte Wade Jr., who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and started in left field during Saturday’s game against the Rangers.

According to manager Rocco Baldelli, the injury was starting to hamper Cron’s mechanics and effectiveness at the plate. While the team doesn’t expect him to be out much longer than the minimum 10 days, they’d prefer to err on the side of caution during his recovery process. The 29-year-old infielder last appeared in Friday’s 15-6 win over the Rangers and went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles. He currently sports a .266/.326/.495 batting line with 17 home runs and an .821 OPS through 331 plate appearances. Until his return, which is expected sometime after the All-Star Break, Miguel Sanó will take over his starts at first base.

Wade, 25, is still working through his first season at the major-league level. Prior to Saturday’s start, he made just one appearance for the Twins in 2019, going hitless in two plate appearances in a 6-4 loss to the White Sox last month. Still, the potential for something greater is there: he ranked no. 22 in the club’s top 30 prospects and slashed a combined .257/.360/.380 at Double-A and Triple-A earlier this year.