Carlos Carrasco diagnosed with leukemia

By Craig CalcaterraJul 6, 2019, 6:38 AM EDT
In early June the Cleveland Indians announced that starter Carlos Carrasco was “stepping away from baseball activities” and had been placed on the injured list due to “a recently diagnosed blood condition.” They provided no further detail as it is a non-baseball condition. They said that more information would be shared at Carrasco’s discretion. They asked everyone to “keep Carlos and his family in their thoughts in this challenging time.”

Last night, in a snippet of an interview Carrasco gave to Frank Camilo of Dominican Republic news network CDN 37, Carrasco says that he has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The full interview will air Sunday afternoon, but the video below is being shared now. It’s in Spanish, but in it Carrasco says that after having problems with his energy level, he underwent tests that revealed abnormally high platelet levels and was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after. Carrasco said the condition is currently “under control,” though what that means in a medical sense is unclear:

 

Last month the Indians said that they expected Carrasco to be back with the team some time this season, but it’s unclear whether that’s still the case.

Baseball at this point, of course, is not the most important concern. Our thoughts go to Carrasco, his family and the Indians in this challenging time.

The Dodgers and Padres played through an earthquake

By Ashley VarelaJul 6, 2019, 12:05 AM EDT
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Friday night, interrupting the fourth inning of the Dodgers-Padres series at Dodger Stadium. Despite the shaking, the teams carried on with the game: San Diego lefty Eric Lauer pitched to a 2-2 count against Kiké Hernández, then induced a fly out to end the inning.

The earthquake lasted less than a minute, but it was enough to rattle the cameras and send some of the crowd scurrying toward the exits, per multiple reports. Despite the dramatic-looking footage from the incident, however, the stadium didn’t appear to lose power or suffer any substantial damage in the quake.

The earthquake comes on the heels of another significant aftershock that rippled through Southern California on July 4, hours before the Dodgers kicked off their four-game series on Thursday evening. Following Friday’s stadium-shaking tremors, they clawed their way back from a one-run deficit as Max Muncy hit into a productive fielder’s choice, allowing Alex Verdugo to plate the game-tying run in the sixth. They’re currently tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh.