Steven Brault exits start with shoulder discomfort

Pirates southpaw Steven Brault was pulled from Friday’s start after experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder, per an official announcement from the team. The full extent of the injury has not been revealed, nor has the team determined what amount of time Brault may miss during his recovery. Still, shoulder issues of any severity are cause for some alarm.

Brault pitched into the fifth inning of the game and had just issued a four-pitch walk to the Brewers’ Orlando Arcia when he signaled to the dugout. He consulted with manager Clint Hurdle and the club’s head athletic trainer before leaving the mound, at which point he was replaced by right-hander Michael Feliz. This appears to be the first shoulder injury of his four-year career in the majors so far.

Prior to the injury, the 27-year-old lefty issued three hits, two walks, a run, and four strikeouts across four innings pitched. Through Friday, he’s 3-1 in nine starts with a 4.15 ERA, 4.8 BB/9, and 7.9 SO/9 across 60 2/3 innings in 2019. His loss would further hamper an already-compromised rotation, one that currently ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 4.95 ERA and 5.8 fWAR.