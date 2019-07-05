Steven Brault exits start with shoulder discomfort

Pirates southpaw Steven Brault was pulled from Friday’s start after experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder, per an official announcement from the team. The full extent of the injury has not been revealed, nor has the team determined what amount of time Brault may miss during his recovery. Still, shoulder issues of any severity are cause for some alarm.
Brault pitched into the fifth inning of the game and had just issued a four-pitch walk to the Brewers’ Orlando Arcia when he signaled to the dugout. He consulted with manager Clint Hurdle and the club’s head athletic trainer before leaving the mound, at which point he was replaced by right-hander Michael Feliz. This appears to be the first shoulder injury of his four-year career in the majors so far.
Prior to the injury, the 27-year-old lefty issued three hits, two walks, a run, and four strikeouts across four innings pitched. Through Friday, he’s 3-1 in nine starts with a 4.15 ERA, 4.8 BB/9, and 7.9 SO/9 across 60 2/3 innings in 2019. His loss would further hamper an already-compromised rotation, one that currently ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 4.95 ERA and 5.8 fWAR.
Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera received an 85-game unpaid suspension from Major League Baseball, the league announced Friday. While his suspension is retroactive to June 24, it is still expected to extend through the 2019 postseason and into 2020 season and will not be appealed by Herrera. Per MLB’s official statement, Herrera will also participate in a “confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.”
The 27-year-old Herrera was arrested on May 27 and charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury after leaving handprint marks and scratches on his girlfriend’s neck and arms. He was placed on administrative leave and appeared in court on July 3, after which his girlfriend declined to press charges and he agreed to complete “batterer’s counseling” sessions.
The Phillies released their own statement following the announcement:
Prior to his placement on the restricted list, Herrera appeared in just 39 games for the Phillies. Whether or not he is welcomed back to the team at the end of his 85-game suspension has yet to be determined, but Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic covered the Phillies’ precarious position — and limited options — in detail here.