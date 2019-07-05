Odubel Herrera
Odúbel Herrera to be suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season

By Ashley VarelaJul 5, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera received an 85-game unpaid suspension from Major League Baseball, the league announced Friday. While his suspension is retroactive to June 24, it is still expected to extend through the 2019 postseason and into 2020 season and will not be appealed by Herrera. Per MLB’s official statement, Herrera will also participate in a “confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.”

The 27-year-old Herrera was arrested on May 27 and charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury after leaving handprint marks and scratches on his girlfriend’s neck and arms. He was placed on administrative leave and appeared in court on July 3, after which his girlfriend declined to press charges and he agreed to complete “batterer’s counseling” sessions.

The Phillies released their own statement following the announcement:

Prior to his placement on the restricted list, Herrera appeared in just 39 games for the Phillies. Whether or not he is welcomed back to the team at the end of his 85-game suspension has yet to be determined, but Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic covered the Phillies’ precarious position — and limited options — in detail here.

MLB to honor CC Sabathia at the All-Star Game

By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Major League Baseball announced today that it will honor New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia at the 2019 All-Star Game.

Sabathia will be recognized for “his contributions to the game and his longtime service to the community prior to the 90th Midsummer Classic.” Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “We are delighted that CC and his family will join us in Cleveland, where his Major League career began. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during our All-Star Game festivities.”

Sabathia announced his retirement before the season began, effective at the end of the campaign. By the time he is done he will have pitched 19 seasons in the big leagues, the first eight of which came with the Indians. As of right now he is the active leader in wins, games started, complete games, innings pitched, and strikeouts. Thanks to his longevity, of course, he’s also the active leader in some of the more dubious categories such as losses and hits and homers allowed, but that comes with being a workhorse like Sabathia has been for so, so long.

It’s hard to find a guy in the game who is as liked and respected among fans, teammates and competitors as much as Sabathia is. His being honored is certainly deserved.