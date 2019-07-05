Odúbel Herrera to be suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season

Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera received an 85-game unpaid suspension from Major League Baseball, the league announced Friday. While his suspension is retroactive to June 24, it is still expected to extend through the 2019 postseason and into 2020 season and will not be appealed by Herrera. Per MLB’s official statement, Herrera will also participate in a “confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.”

The 27-year-old Herrera was arrested on May 27 and charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury after leaving handprint marks and scratches on his girlfriend’s neck and arms. He was placed on administrative leave and appeared in court on July 3, after which his girlfriend declined to press charges and he agreed to complete “batterer’s counseling” sessions.

The Phillies released their own statement following the announcement:

#Phillies have issued the following statement on the suspension of Odúbel Herrera: pic.twitter.com/tNA3cD8jEn — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 5, 2019

Prior to his placement on the restricted list, Herrera appeared in just 39 games for the Phillies. Whether or not he is welcomed back to the team at the end of his 85-game suspension has yet to be determined, but Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic covered the Phillies’ precarious position — and limited options — in detail here.