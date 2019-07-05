MLB to honor CC Sabathia at the All-Star Game

Major League Baseball announced today that it will honor New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia at the 2019 All-Star Game.

Sabathia will be recognized for “his contributions to the game and his longtime service to the community prior to the 90th Midsummer Classic.” Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “We are delighted that CC and his family will join us in Cleveland, where his Major League career began. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during our All-Star Game festivities.”

Sabathia announced his retirement before the season began, effective at the end of the campaign. By the time he is done he will have pitched 19 seasons in the big leagues, the first eight of which came with the Indians. As of right now he is the active leader in wins, games started, complete games, innings pitched, and strikeouts. Thanks to his longevity, of course, he’s also the active leader in some of the more dubious categories such as losses and hits and homers allowed, but that comes with being a workhorse like Sabathia has been for so, so long.

It’s hard to find a guy in the game who is as liked and respected among fans, teammates and competitors as much as Sabathia is. His being honored is certainly deserved.

Follow @craigcalcaterra