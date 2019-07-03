Yankees activate Domingo Germán

Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports that utilityman Yangervis Solarte is going to sign with a Japanese team. It’s not known which team he’s signing with, but he has the contractual right to opt-out of his minor league deal with the Marlins to sign in Asia, and Frisaro is hearing that that’s what he’s doing.

Solarte signed with the Marlins in early June after being designated for assignment by the Giants in May. That DFA came after he hit a mere .205/.247/.315 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI across 78 plate appearances for San Francisco. He was hitting .314/.345/.451 at New Orleans. He hit .226/.277/.378 for the Blue Jays last year and has not been an above-average MLB hitter since 2016.

So, yeah, sounds like a pretty good move for the guy.

