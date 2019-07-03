Twins place Jake Odorizzi on injured list

The Twins announced on Wednesday that All-Star starter Jake Odorizzi has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander suffered the injury during Tuesday night’s start against the Athletics.

Odorizzi, 29, has been quite good for the Twins this season, going 10-4 with a 3.15 ERA and a 96/30 K/BB ratio across 88 2/3 innings. He only lasted three-plus innings last night, failing to retire the first four batters he faced in the fourth inning. A Chris Herrmann grand slam was the final straw.

Odorizzi was just named to the All-Star team for the first time in his eight-year career. He was replaced by teammate José Berríos.

