Stephen Strasburg throws immaculate inning

By Bill BaerJul 3, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg threw an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — in the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Marlins. Strasburg started out the frame by fanning Garrett Cooper with a fastball-change-fastball combo. Neil Walker then took two change-ups before whiffing at a 95 MPH fastball for strike three. Starlin Castro fell behind 0-2 after seeing a fastball and a curve, then took a 96 MPH fastball for strike three to end the inning.

This is the first immaculate inning of Strasburg’s career. He’s the fourth to do it this season, joining Josh Hader, Thomas Pannone, and Chris Sale (who did it twice). Max Scherzer previously had the Nationals’ most recent immaculate inning, doing so in June last year. Jordan Zimmermann is the only other National to have accomplished the feat.

Strasburg has had mixed results this year. He entered Wednesday’s start carrying a 3.88 ERA with 124 strikeouts and 27 walks across 109 innings. Of his 17 starts, he allowed four or more runs in seven of them.

Carlos González is a free agent again

By Bill BaerJul 3, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT
After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, outfielder Carlos González on Wednesday elected to become a free agent, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

González, 33, was released in late May after a disappointing two months with the Indians and latched on with the Cubs not long thereafter. His fortunes didn’t improve much. He mustered a .558 OPS with the Tribe across 30 games and a meager .606 OPS in 15 games with the Cubs.

A three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, González’s best days are behind him, sadly. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get another shot with a different team looking for a cheap bench bat.