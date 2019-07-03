Stephen Strasburg throws immaculate inning

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg threw an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — in the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Marlins. Strasburg started out the frame by fanning Garrett Cooper with a fastball-change-fastball combo. Neil Walker then took two change-ups before whiffing at a 95 MPH fastball for strike three. Starlin Castro fell behind 0-2 after seeing a fastball and a curve, then took a 96 MPH fastball for strike three to end the inning.

This is the first immaculate inning of Strasburg’s career. He’s the fourth to do it this season, joining Josh Hader, Thomas Pannone, and Chris Sale (who did it twice). Max Scherzer previously had the Nationals’ most recent immaculate inning, doing so in June last year. Jordan Zimmermann is the only other National to have accomplished the feat.

Strasburg has had mixed results this year. He entered Wednesday’s start carrying a 3.88 ERA with 124 strikeouts and 27 walks across 109 innings. Of his 17 starts, he allowed four or more runs in seven of them.

Follow @Baer_Bill