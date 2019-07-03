Carlos González is a free agent again

After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, outfielder Carlos González on Wednesday elected to become a free agent, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
González, 33, was released in late May after a disappointing two months with the Indians and latched on with the Cubs not long thereafter. His fortunes didn’t improve much. He mustered a .558 OPS with the Tribe across 30 games and a meager .606 OPS in 15 games with the Cubs.
A three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, González’s best days are behind him, sadly. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get another shot with a different team looking for a cheap bench bat.
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper reached two career milestones with one swing on Wednesday night against the Braves. He just wishes it happened under better circumstances. In the sixth inning, Harper put the Phillies on the board with a solo home run off of Bryse Wilson, notching both his 1,000th career hit and 200th career home run.
The homer made it a 3-1 game and the Phillies would add another one in the inning. However, the Braves would tag Nick Pivetta and Juan Nicasio for six runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a commanding 9-2 lead.
Harper is hitting .248/.364/.473 with 16 home runs, 60 RBI, and 51 runs scored in 374 plate appearances on the season. He’s on pace for 705 PA, which also puts him on pace for 30 homers, 113 RBI, and 96 runs scored. His rate stats still aren’t where they should be, but his counting stats are there at least.