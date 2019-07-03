Carlos González is a free agent again

After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, outfielder Carlos González on Wednesday elected to become a free agent, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

González, 33, was released in late May after a disappointing two months with the Indians and latched on with the Cubs not long thereafter. His fortunes didn’t improve much. He mustered a .558 OPS with the Tribe across 30 games and a meager .606 OPS in 15 games with the Cubs.

A three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, González’s best days are behind him, sadly. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get another shot with a different team looking for a cheap bench bat.

