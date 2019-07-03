Assault charges dropped against Odúbel Herrera

Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports that the State of New Jersey has dropped criminal charges against Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera. She says that charges were dropped because Herrera’s girlfriend, the victim of the alleged attack, is unwilling to cooperate with authorities bringing the case.

Herrera was arrested on May 27 after allegedly attacking his girlfriend inside the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City. According to the police report there were hand print markings on the woman’s neck and scratches on her arms. Herrera was placed on administrative leave following the incident. The Phillies subsequently asked that his name be removed from the All-Star ballot and removed banners of him from around Citizens Bank Park.

Though his legal troubles now appear to be over, he is still subject to a suspension from Major League Baseball. Whether the Phillies even want him back after any suspension is an open question as well.

