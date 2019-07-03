Bob Levey/Getty Images

Alex Bregman, Joc Pederson round out 2019 Home Run Derby bracket

By Bill BaerJul 3, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019 Home Run Derby bracket has been finalized and was just announced on ESPN. We knew six of them heading into tonight: The Indians’ Carlos Santana, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, the Pirates’ Josh Bell, and the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.

They will be joined by the Astros’ Alex Bregman and the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson.

Yelich and Alonso are No. 1 and 2 in baseball in homers with 31 and 28, respectively. Bell is fourth with 26. Bregman’s 23 are good for 10th place. Pederson and Acuña each have 20, Santana has 18, and Guerrero has eight.

Bregman was in the Derby last year, narrowly losing to Kyle Schwarber in the first round 16-15. Pederson lost in the finals to Todd Frazier 15-14 in 2015. Everyone else is a newcomer.

The bracket:

  • Yelich (1) vs. Guerrero (8)
  • Alonso (2) vs. Santana (7)
  • Bell (3) vs. Acuña (6)
  • Bregman (4) vs. Pederson (5)

Tune into the 2019 Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on Monday, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Bryce Harper’s 1,000th hit is 200th home run

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 3, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper reached two career milestones with one swing on Wednesday night against the Braves. He just wishes it happened under better circumstances. In the sixth inning, Harper put the Phillies on the board with a solo home run off of Bryse Wilson, notching both his 1,000th career hit and 200th career home run.

The homer made it a 3-1 game and the Phillies would add another one in the inning. However, the Braves would tag Nick Pivetta and Juan Nicasio for six runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a commanding 9-2 lead.

Harper is hitting .248/.364/.473 with 16 home runs, 60 RBI, and 51 runs scored in 374 plate appearances on the season. He’s on pace for 705 PA, which also puts him on pace for 30 homers, 113 RBI, and 96 runs scored. His rate stats still aren’t where they should be, but his counting stats are there at least.