Alex Bregman, Joc Pederson round out 2019 Home Run Derby bracket

The 2019 Home Run Derby bracket has been finalized and was just announced on ESPN. We knew six of them heading into tonight: The Indians’ Carlos Santana, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, the Pirates’ Josh Bell, and the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.

They will be joined by the Astros’ Alex Bregman and the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson.

Yelich and Alonso are No. 1 and 2 in baseball in homers with 31 and 28, respectively. Bell is fourth with 26. Bregman’s 23 are good for 10th place. Pederson and Acuña each have 20, Santana has 18, and Guerrero has eight.

Bregman was in the Derby last year, narrowly losing to Kyle Schwarber in the first round 16-15. Pederson lost in the finals to Todd Frazier 15-14 in 2015. Everyone else is a newcomer.

The bracket:

Yelich (1) vs. Guerrero (8)

Alonso (2) vs. Santana (7)

Bell (3) vs. Acuña (6)

Bregman (4) vs. Pederson (5)

Tune into the 2019 Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on Monday, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

