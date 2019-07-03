Chris Trotman/MLB via Getty Images

2019 All-Star Game: Odorizzi, Pence, La Stella out; Berríos, Lowe, Bogaerts in

By Bill BaerJul 3, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Major League Baseball announced a trio of replacements ahead of next week’s All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Jake Odorizzi, Hunter Pence, and Tommy La Stella are out due to injuries. Their replacements, respectively, are José Berríos, Brandon Lowe, and Xander Bogaerts.

Here’s a rundown of their stats:

  • Jake Odorizzi (Twins)
    • 10-4, 3.15 ERA, 96/30 K/BB in 88 2/3 IP
  • José Berríos (Twins)
    • 8-4, 2.89 ERA, 102/20 K/BB in 112 IP
  • Hunter Pence (Rangers)
    • .294/.353/.608, 15 HR, 48 RBI, 44 R in 215 PA
  • Brandon Lowe (Rays)
    • .276/.339/.523, 16 HR, 49 RBI, 40 R in 307 PA
  • Tommy La Stella (Angels)
    • .300/.353/.495, 16 HR, 44 RBI, 49 R in 312 PA
  • Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox)
    • .301/.392/.541, 16 HR, 58 RBI, 64 R in 370 PA

Odorizzi is dealing with a blister on his right middle finger suffered during Tuesday’s start against the Athletics. Pence injured his groin chasing a fly ball on June 16. La Stella suffered a fractured right tibia when he fouled a ball off of his right shin in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Rangers.

Odorizzi, Lowe, and La Stella are all first-time All-Stars. Berríos is back at the midsummer classic for a second time, as is Bogaerts. Pence is a four-time All-Star, making the team for the first time since 2014.

Stephen Strasburg throws immaculate inning

Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 3, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg threw an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — in the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Marlins. Strasburg started out the frame by fanning Garrett Cooper with a fastball-change-fastball combo. Neil Walker then took two change-ups before whiffing at a 95 MPH fastball for strike three. Starlin Castro fell behind 0-2 after seeing a fastball and a curve, then took a 96 MPH fastball for strike three to end the inning.

This is the first immaculate inning of Strasburg’s career. He’s the fourth to do it this season, joining Josh Hader, Thomas Pannone, and Chris Sale (who did it twice). Max Scherzer previously had the Nationals’ most recent immaculate inning, doing so in June last year. Jordan Zimmermann is the only other National to have accomplished the feat.

Strasburg has had mixed results this year. He entered Wednesday’s start carrying a 3.88 ERA with 124 strikeouts and 27 walks across 109 innings. Of his 17 starts, he allowed four or more runs in seven of them.