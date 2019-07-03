2019 All-Star Game: Odorizzi, Pence, La Stella out; Berríos, Lowe, Bogaerts in

Major League Baseball announced a trio of replacements ahead of next week’s All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Jake Odorizzi, Hunter Pence, and Tommy La Stella are out due to injuries. Their replacements, respectively, are José Berríos, Brandon Lowe, and Xander Bogaerts.

Here’s a rundown of their stats:

Jake Odorizzi (Twins) 10-4, 3.15 ERA, 96/30 K/BB in 88 2/3 IP

(Twins) José Berríos (Twins) 8-4, 2.89 ERA, 102/20 K/BB in 112 IP

(Twins) Hunter Pence (Rangers) .294/.353/.608, 15 HR, 48 RBI, 44 R in 215 PA

(Rangers) Brandon Lowe (Rays) .276/.339/.523, 16 HR, 49 RBI, 40 R in 307 PA

(Rays) Tommy La Stella (Angels) .300/.353/.495, 16 HR, 44 RBI, 49 R in 312 PA

(Angels) Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox) .301/.392/.541, 16 HR, 58 RBI, 64 R in 370 PA

(Red Sox)

Odorizzi is dealing with a blister on his right middle finger suffered during Tuesday’s start against the Athletics. Pence injured his groin chasing a fly ball on June 16. La Stella suffered a fractured right tibia when he fouled a ball off of his right shin in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Rangers.

Odorizzi, Lowe, and La Stella are all first-time All-Stars. Berríos is back at the midsummer classic for a second time, as is Bogaerts. Pence is a four-time All-Star, making the team for the first time since 2014.

