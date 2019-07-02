Yankees place Luke Voit on injured list with abdominal strain

The New York Yankees have placed Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list after the first baseman suffered an abdominal strain during Saturday’s game in London.
Voit felt discomfort while running the bases in the fifth inning, describing it as “a little tightness, but nothing crazy.” I guess it’s at least a little crazy to require the IL stint. It’s not clear how long he’ll be on the shelf.
Voit is hitting .280/.393/.509 with 17 homers on the season. The Yankees have a couple of options to cover for him at first. They could D.J. LeMahieu over from second or they can play Edwin Encarnación at first and fill the DH slot with any number of folks.
Manny Machado will miss tonight’s game against the Giants due to his one-game suspension being upheld.
You’ll recall that Major League Baseball suspended Machado one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for “aggressively arguing” and making contact with umpire Bill Welke in the fifth inning of a game against the Rockies on June 15. The argument got rather heated, with Machado throwing his helmet down, dropping about a dozen F-bombs, bumping Welke and, in the end, throwing his bat against the backstop.
The matter might’ve been forgotten totally if it wasn’t for the Major League Baseball Umpire’s Association registering its displeasure at what it felt was a weak suspension from the league. That registering of displeasure was met, in return, by Major League Baseball registering its displeasure at the Major League Baseball Umpire’s Association for being unprofessional in commenting upon player discipline.
As it is, though, it’s fairly rare for one-game suspensions not to be upheld, so Machado will cool his heels tonight.