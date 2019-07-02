Yankees place Luke Voit on injured list with abdominal strain

The New York Yankees have placed Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list after the first baseman suffered an abdominal strain during Saturday’s game in London.

Voit felt discomfort while running the bases in the fifth inning, describing it as “a little tightness, but nothing crazy.” I guess it’s at least a little crazy to require the IL stint. It’s not clear how long he’ll be on the shelf.

Voit is hitting .280/.393/.509 with 17 homers on the season. The Yankees have a couple of options to cover for him at first. They could D.J. LeMahieu over from second or they can play Edwin Encarnación at first and fill the DH slot with any number of folks.

