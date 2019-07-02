Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Yankees’ home run streak snapped at 31 games

By Bill BaerJul 2, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

May 25 feels like a long time ago. That was the last time the Yankees failed to homer in a game — in the second game of a doubleheader against the Royals. The Yankees would go on to tie (27 games) and then break the major league record (28 games) for consecutive games with a homer. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Mets, they had homered in 31 consecutive games.

Zack Wheeler pitched a solid game, limiting the Yankees to two runs on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings. The Yankees got both runs in the second inning on an RBI single from Gleyber Torres and a squeeze bunt from pitcher James Paxton.

Justin Wilson got the final two outs of the seventh for Wheeler, also holding the Yankees homerless. Seth Lugo worked a scoreless eighth. Edwin Díaz, who has struggled as of late, was able to close out the game just as rain began to fall at Citi Field. The Mets defeated the homerless Yankees 4-2.

During the Yankees’ streak, the team collectively hit .282/.355/.496 with 57 home runs and 198 RBI in 1,213 trips to the plate. They entered Tuesday with a 54-28 record, good for the best record in the American League.

Angels, Rangers observe moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 2, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After experiencing a tragic loss yesterday, when Tyler Skaggs passed away at the age of 27, the Angels decided to soldier on and play Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers and Angels collaborated and decided not to have music playing while pitchers warm up or as players walk to the plate for their at-bats. The Angels wore black patches with the No. 45 in honor of Skaggs, who wore that number, and a red 45 was spray-painted on the back slope of the pitcher’s mound.

The Angels and Rangers also observed a moment of silence to honor Skaggs before Tuesday night’s game got under way.