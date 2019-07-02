Yankees’ home run streak snapped at 31 games

May 25 feels like a long time ago. That was the last time the Yankees failed to homer in a game — in the second game of a doubleheader against the Royals. The Yankees would go on to tie (27 games) and then break the major league record (28 games) for consecutive games with a homer. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Mets, they had homered in 31 consecutive games.

Zack Wheeler pitched a solid game, limiting the Yankees to two runs on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings. The Yankees got both runs in the second inning on an RBI single from Gleyber Torres and a squeeze bunt from pitcher James Paxton.

Justin Wilson got the final two outs of the seventh for Wheeler, also holding the Yankees homerless. Seth Lugo worked a scoreless eighth. Edwin Díaz, who has struggled as of late, was able to close out the game just as rain began to fall at Citi Field. The Mets defeated the homerless Yankees 4-2.

During the Yankees’ streak, the team collectively hit .282/.355/.496 with 57 home runs and 198 RBI in 1,213 trips to the plate. They entered Tuesday with a 54-28 record, good for the best record in the American League.

