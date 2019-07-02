Red Sox may make Nathan Eovaldi their closer

Tom Caron of NESN reports that the Red Sox plan to use Nathan Eovaldi as their closer when he returns from the Injured List.
Eovaldi underwent surgery on his right elbow to remove loose bodies back in April. He was originally expected back in mid-June but suffered a setback earlier this month, experiencing biceps soreness. His current timeline is unclear, but he is expected back this season. Meanwhile, the Red Sox bullpen is terrible, so you can see how this goes together.
Eovaldi appeared out of the bullpen for the Red Sox four times last postseason and those appearances played a big part in them signing him to a four-year, $68 million contract in December. Their plan — and his preference — was for him to start games, but given his long injury history, the Red Sox’ current needs, and the fact that he has pretty explosive stuff that would probably play very well in a relief role, it makes a lot of sense for the Sox to think about using him that way. At the very least it’s not some off-the-wall notion, as he was pursued as a potential closer by the Phillies last winter before he nixed the idea to sign with Boston.
They cancelled last night’s game between the Angels and the Rangers in the wake of Tyler Skaggs‘ death. That makes all kinds of sense. But they’ll play tonight because while the baseball season will pause on occasion, it doesn’t stop for much. Concentrating on a task as difficult as playing major league baseball is hard enough in the best of times but I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like for players in the Angels’ position to concentrate on the game tonight.
There are, unfortunately, players who can imagine it because they’ve lived through it. Yankees teammates of Thurman Munson in 1979. Angels teammates of Nick Adenhart in 2009. Marlins teammates of José Fernandez in 2016. Just for example.
Giancarlo Stanton was one of Fernandez’s teammates. Last night he took to Instagram to speak to Tyler Skaggs’ teammates on the Angels about what they have ahead of them and how, in his view, they can at least attempt to get through it:
There are no magic words that can short-circuit the grieving process, but these are some pretty good words about how to get through things in the meantime, when there isn’t necessarily a lot of time and space to properly grieve.