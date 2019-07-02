Patrick Corbin wearing No. 45 on Tuesday to honor Tyler Skaggs

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin and the late Tyler Skaggs came up through the Angels’ minor league system together and went to the Diamondbacks together in the Dan Haren trade. One can understand that Corbin was particularly devastated to hear yesterday that Skaggs died.

MLB.com’s Jamal Collier reports that Corbin will wear the number 45 on his uniform for tonight’s start against the Marlins to honor his friend. Skaggs wore No. 45 since joining the Angels. Manger Davey Martinez said, “He wants to pitch. He feels like it’s what he needs to do.” Corbin normally wears No. 46.

We’re all rooting for the Angels and for Corbin tonight.

