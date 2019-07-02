Patrick Corbin wearing No. 45 on Tuesday to honor Tyler Skaggs

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin and the late Tyler Skaggs came up through the Angels’ minor league system together and went to the Diamondbacks together in the Dan Haren trade. One can understand that Corbin was particularly devastated to hear yesterday that Skaggs died.
MLB.com’s Jamal Collier reports that Corbin will wear the number 45 on his uniform for tonight’s start against the Marlins to honor his friend. Skaggs wore No. 45 since joining the Angels. Manger Davey Martinez said, “He wants to pitch. He feels like it’s what he needs to do.” Corbin normally wears No. 46.
We’re all rooting for the Angels and for Corbin tonight.
Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will not participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby next week, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Gallo missed more than three weeks in June due to a strained left oblique. Understandably, neither Gallo or the Rangers want to risk aggravating the oblique issue.
Gallo, 25, has been one of the game’s better power hitters this season, batting .286/.426/.683 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI in 238 plate appearances. He finished with 40 home runs in each of the last two seasons. Needless to say, Gallo is an obvious candidate for the Home Run Derby. One of these days we’ll see him in there.
There are five confirmed contestants for the Derby thus far: The Indians’ Carlos Santana, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, and the Pirates’ Josh Bell. The other three contestants will be confirmed by 10 PM ET tomorrow.