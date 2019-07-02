Joey Gallo will not participate in Home Run Derby

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will not participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby next week, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Gallo missed more than three weeks in June due to a strained left oblique. Understandably, neither Gallo or the Rangers want to risk aggravating the oblique issue.

Gallo, 25, has been one of the game’s better power hitters this season, batting .286/.426/.683 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI in 238 plate appearances. He finished with 40 home runs in each of the last two seasons. Needless to say, Gallo is an obvious candidate for the Home Run Derby. One of these days we’ll see him in there.

There are five confirmed contestants for the Derby thus far: The Indians’ Carlos Santana, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, and the Pirates’ Josh Bell. The other three contestants will be confirmed by 10 PM ET tomorrow.

