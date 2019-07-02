Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton offers advice to Tyler Skaggs’ teammates

By Craig CalcaterraJul 2, 2019, 8:46 AM EDT
They postponed last night’s game between the Angels and the Rangers in the wake of Tyler Skaggs‘ death. That makes all kinds of sense. But they’ll play tonight because while the baseball season will pause on occasion, it doesn’t stop for much. Concentrating on a task as difficult as playing major league baseball is hard enough in the best of times but I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like for players in the Angels’ position to concentrate on the game tonight.

There are, unfortunately, players who can imagine it because they’ve lived through it. Yankees teammates of Thurman Munson in 1979. Angels teammates of Nick Adenhart in 2009. Marlins teammates of José Fernandez in 2016. Just for example.

Giancarlo Stanton was one of Fernandez’s teammates. Last night he took to Instagram to speak to Tyler Skaggs’ teammates on the Angels about what they have ahead of them and how, in his view, they can at least attempt to get through it:

RIP Bro, My heart goes out to your family🙏🏽 My message to the @angels while having no time for yourself to grieve is to hug each other, laugh, cry, lift the ones taking it extra hard up. You’re going to wonder why all of this is happening , is it real, why are u suiting up to play a game that seems irrelevant. Some Anger will ensue while u have to grieve in a fish bowl.. A lot will go through your mind. So stay together through that. The first days back to schedule are the weirdest feeling, from the energy to the questions to having to walk by his locker. Try to Focus & understand how important your strength is for his family, all of your supporters & anyone looking for the power to overcome something. They’re looking @ you for guidance. So you all really need each other right now. Stay strong fellas I’m thinking about you!

There are no magic words that can short-circuit the grieving process, but these are some pretty good words about how to get through things in the meantime, when there isn’t necessarily a lot of time and space to properly grieve.

Manny Machado’s one-game suspension upheld

By Craig CalcaterraJul 2, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Manny Machado will miss tonight’s game against the Giants due to his one-game suspension being upheld.

You’ll recall that Major League Baseball suspended Machado one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for “aggressively arguing” and making contact with umpire Bill Welke in the fifth inning of a game against the Rockies on June 15. The argument got rather heated, with Machado throwing his helmet down, dropping about a dozen F-bombs, bumping Welke and, in the end, throwing his bat against the backstop.

The matter might’ve been forgotten totally if it wasn’t for the Major League Baseball Umpire’s Association registering its displeasure at what it felt was a weak suspension from the league. That registering of displeasure was met, in return, by Major League Baseball registering its displeasure at the Major League Baseball Umpire’s Association for being unprofessional in commenting upon player discipline.

As it is, though, it’s fairly rare for one-game suspensions not to be upheld, so Machado will cool his heels tonight.