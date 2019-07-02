Angels, Rangers observe moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs

After experiencing a tragic loss yesterday, when Tyler Skaggs passed away at the age of 27, the Angels decided to soldier on and play Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers and Angels collaborated and decided not to have music playing while pitchers warm up or as players walk to the plate for their at-bats. The Angels wore black patches with the No. 45 in honor of Skaggs, who wore that number, and a red 45 was spray-painted on the back slope of the pitcher’s mound.

The Angels and Rangers also observed a moment of silence to honor Skaggs before Tuesday night’s game got under way.

