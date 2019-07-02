Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Angels, Rangers observe moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs

By Bill BaerJul 2, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT
After experiencing a tragic loss yesterday, when Tyler Skaggs passed away at the age of 27, the Angels decided to soldier on and play Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers and Angels collaborated and decided not to have music playing while pitchers warm up or as players walk to the plate for their at-bats. The Angels wore black patches with the No. 45 in honor of Skaggs, who wore that number, and a red 45 was spray-painted on the back slope of the pitcher’s mound.

The Angels and Rangers also observed a moment of silence to honor Skaggs before Tuesday night’s game got under way.

Patrick Corbin wearing No. 45 on Tuesday to honor Tyler Skaggs

By Bill BaerJul 2, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT
Nationals starter Patrick Corbin and the late Tyler Skaggs came up through the Angels’ minor league system together and went to the Diamondbacks together in the Dan Haren trade. One can understand that Corbin was particularly devastated to hear yesterday that Skaggs died.

MLB.com’s Jamal Collier reports that Corbin will wear the number 45 on his uniform for tonight’s start against the Marlins to honor his friend. Skaggs wore No. 45 since joining the Angels. Manger Davey Martinez said, “He wants to pitch. He feels like it’s what he needs to do.” Corbin normally wears No. 46.

We’re all rooting for the Angels and for Corbin tonight.