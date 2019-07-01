Max Scherzer’s June was historically great

Nationals starter Max Scherzer enters July coming off of the best month of his career. Even better than that — one of the best months of pitching of all time. Scherzer made six starts in June, winning all six with a 1.00 ERA and a 68/5 K/BB ratio in 45 innings of work. In each of those six starts, he lasted at least seven innings, yielded two or fewer runs on six or fewer hits and two or fewer walks while striking out at least nine batters. Scherzer won Player of the Week honors and he will certainly be named Pitcher of the Month as well.
As MLB.com’s Jamal Collier notes, Scherzer is one of four pitchers in the modern era to have a month with a 1.00 ERA or lower and at least 68 strikeouts in one month. The others are Pedro Martínez (0.86 ERA, 71 strikeouts in September/October 1999), Roger Clemens (0.90 ERA, 68 strikeouts in August 1998), and Randy Johnson (0.92 ERA, 68 strikeouts in June 1997).
By the way, Scherzer made three of his six starts this past month after breaking his nose during a bunting drill. He has helped will the Nationals back to respectability. On June 1, the Nationals were 25-33, sitting in fourth place in the NL East. On July 1, the Nationals are 42-41 and in third place. If the Braves hadn’t enjoyed a 20-8 month themselves, the Nats would be back to being considered serious contenders in the division.
The Angels have announced that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died this morning in Texas. Monday’s series opener between the Angels and Rangers has been postponed. In a statement, the Angels said:
It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas.
Tyler has, and will always be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement:
I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.
There aren’t any known details yet as to the cause of death. This is absolutely terrible news. We send our deepest condolences to Skaggs’ family and friends, the Angels organization, and Angels fans. Skaggs would have turned 28 years old on July 13.
Skaggs was selected by the Angels in the first round (40th overall) of the 2009 draft. The club traded him — as a player to be named later — to the Diamondbacks in the Dan Haren deal which also included Patrick Corbin. The D-Backs sent him back to the Angels in December 2013 as part of a three-team trade that included Mark Trumbo, Adam Eaton, and Hector Santiago. Across parts of seven injury-shortened seasons in the majors, Skaggs posted a 4.41 ERA in 520 2/3 innings spanning 96 starts.