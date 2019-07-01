Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Josh Bell keys Pirates’ rout of Cubs with three homers

By Bill BaerJul 1, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT
Pirates All-Star first baseman Josh Bell swatted a trio of homers and knocked in seven runs, helping his team rout the Cubs 18-5 on Monday night. The Buccos amassed 23 hits of which 12 went for extra bases. Four of those extra-base hits came in the form of Adam Frazier doubles.

Bell now has a .308/.381/.654 batting line with 25 home runs, 77 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 362 plate appearances just past the halfway point of the season. I just can’t help but think about that anonymous scout who, for some reason, decided to trash Bell when he was interviewed by Sports Illustrated in a season preview. Wonder what he’s up to these days.

Bell is the 10th player this season to enjoy a three-homer game. He joins Paul Goldschmidt, Gary Sánchez, Christian Yelich, Justin Turner, Kris Bryant, Derek Dietrich, Pedro Severino, Max Kepler, and Hunter Renfroe. Bell is the first Pirate to have a three-homer game since Andrew McCutchen on July 30, 2017 against the Padres. McCutchen actually had the Pirates’ most recent three three-homer games prior to Bell.

In case you were curious, there have been only four other four-double games dating back to 2010: Víctor Martínez (Red Sox) on June 1, 2010; Brock Holt (Red Sox) on June 1, 2014; David Peralta (Diamondbacks) on April 22, 2017; and Matt Carpenter (Cardinals) on August 26, 2018.

The Pirates racked up 45 total bases, the most they’ve had in a game since their 47 total bases on August 1, 1970 against the Braves. The Cubs surrendered 45 or more total bases in a game just one other time dating back to 1995 — May 28, 2006 against the Braves.

Rangers designate Shelby Miller for assignment

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 1, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
The Rangers have designated pitcher Shelby Miller for assignment, The Athletic’s Levi Weaver reports. Pitcher Jesse Biddle has been added to the 25-man roster.

Miller, 28, inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Rangers in January 2019. The deal included performance incentives for reaching various thresholds of innings pitched and days spent on the active roster, as both sides were banking on a bounce-back year. Alas, it never happened.

Across eight starts and 11 relief appearances, Miller posted an 8.59 ERA with a 30/29 K/BB ratio in 44 innings. It has now been four seasons in which Miller has been injured and/or ineffective. He still has youth on his side, but his chances to stick around in the majors are rapidly vanishing.