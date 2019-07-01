Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27

By Bill BaerJul 1, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Angels have announced that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died this morning in Texas. Monday’s series opener between the Angels and Rangers has been postponed. In a statement, the Angels said:

It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas.

Tyler has, and will always be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement:

I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas.  All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues.  We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.

There aren’t any known details yet as to the cause of death. This is absolutely terrible news. We send our deepest condolences to Skaggs’ family and friends, the Angels organization, and Angels fans. Skaggs would have turned 28 years old on July 13.

Skaggs was selected by the Angels in the first round (40th overall) of the 2009 draft. The club traded him — as a player to be named later — to the Diamondbacks in the Dan Haren deal which also included Patrick Corbin. The D-Backs sent him back to the Angels in December 2013 as part of a three-team trade that included Mark Trumbo, Adam Eaton, and Hector Santiago. Across parts of seven injury-shortened seasons in the majors, Skaggs posted a 4.41 ERA in 520 2/3 innings spanning 96 starts.

NBA free agency makes MLB free agency look bad by comparison

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 1, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
5 Comments

Free agency kicked off in the NBA yesterday, resulting in a flurry of immediate signings, deals that were made well in advance of Sunday. The action included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each signing four-year deals with the Brooklyn Nets for $164 million and $142 million, respectively. Kemba Walker went to the Boston Celtics on a four-year, $141 million deal. Jimmy Butler went to the Heat as part of a sign-and-trade with Sixers and Mavericks, inking a four-year, $142 million pact. The list goes on.

FiveThirtyEight’s Travis Sawchik posted some interesting bits of trivia, comparing NBA’s free agency to MLB’s. The nuts and bolts of it:

  • NBA’s one day of free agency guaranteed more money ($2.79 billion) than MLB players got over the entire offseason ($1.88 billion). It’s true even if you include the June signings of Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel
  • There were 11 deals of $100 million or more yesterday compared to just three during MLB’s offseason (Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Patrick Corbin)

There are myriad differences between the NBA and MLB, of course. The rosters are smaller, star players have a much greater impact, the collective bargaining agreements are different, etc. The list goes on for miles. As a baseball fan, however, I couldn’t help but feel a tinge of sadness realizing that MLB’s offseason doesn’t have anywhere near the anticipation and action.

MLB’s offseason goes something like this:

  • World Series ends
  • Teams decide whether or not to extend qualifying offers
  • Teams decide whether or not to accept qualifying offers
  • Front office executives and the media descend on a central location to hobknob (deals aren’t made at the winter meetings with anywhere near the frequency they used to)
  • Rule 5 draft
  • Teams and arbitration-eligible players exchange figures; those who can’t come to an agreement go to salary arbitration
  • Spring training

Somewhere in between all of that, most of the free agents end up signing. But as we’ve noted here in recent years, those signings have been happening later and later. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, two of the best players in the sport, didn’t sign until late February, spending about four months as unsigned free agents. And, as noted above, Keuchel (a former Cy Young Award winner) and Kimbrel (one of the greatest closers of all time) didn’t sign until June, going teamless for over seven months. Could you imagine Kawhi Leonard or Kyrie Irving not getting signed until September? What if Khris Middleton or Kristaps Porzingis didn’t get signed until January?

It doesn’t have to be this way. MLB free agency can bring just as much hype, action, and money. There’s no easy fix now, but when the union and owners begin negotiating the next CBA, the owners will have to be less short-sighted and miserly, and the union will have to stand firm in its unwillingness to sacrifice leverage as it had done in previous negotiations. While an action-packed opening day to free agency will ultimately be more costly up front to team owners, it will pay dividends down the road by keeping fans invested during the offseason and creating attachments to star players.