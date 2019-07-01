Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27

The Angels have announced that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died this morning in Texas. Monday’s series opener between the Angels and Rangers has been postponed. In a statement, the Angels said:
It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas.
Tyler has, and will always be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement:
I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.
There aren’t any known details yet as to the cause of death. This is absolutely terrible news. We send our deepest condolences to Skaggs’ family and friends, the Angels organization, and Angels fans. Skaggs would have turned 28 years old on July 13.
Skaggs was selected by the Angels in the first round (40th overall) of the 2009 draft. The club traded him — as a player to be named later — to the Diamondbacks in the Dan Haren deal which also included Patrick Corbin. The D-Backs sent him back to the Angels in December 2013 as part of a three-team trade that included Mark Trumbo, Adam Eaton, and Hector Santiago. Across parts of seven injury-shortened seasons in the majors, Skaggs posted a 4.41 ERA in 520 2/3 innings spanning 96 starts.